ICE Arrests More Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens During Christmas Week Including Sexual Abusers, Violent Assailants, and Human Traffickers

Illegal aliens can receive a $3,000 stipend and free flight home to self-deport via the CBP Home app before December 31, 2025

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is delivering a safer nation for all American citizens this Christmas season. ICE announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country, including those convicted of felony sexual battery, assault, and alien smuggling.

“This Christmas season, Americans can rejoice that these criminal illegal aliens are off their streets,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.“Just yesterday, ICE arrested convicted sex abusers, violent assailants, and human traffickers. Our ICE law enforcement delivered the best gift for all Americans this year: safer neighborhoods.” 

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Armando Meza-Arango, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of burglary habitation intend sex offense and indecent exposure in Sterling County, Texas.

Jesus Bautista-Mendiola, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of felony sexual battery in Columbus, Ohio.

Jovanne Heath, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted of robbery and assault in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Agustin Perez-Otero, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death, and felony possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, in Kuna, Idaho.

Ismael Arroyo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of alien smuggling and possession with intent to distribute marijuana in Laredo, Texas.

# # #

