DHS Unveils 2025 Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Arrested by DHS Law Enforcement

70% of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlighted some of the worst of the worst criminals arrested by our brave DHS law enforcement this year.

For the last 11 months, the men and women of ICE have been under constant attack by sanctuary politicians, radical activists, and mainstream media lies. They have risked their lives and safety to remove murderers, rapists, gang members, drug traffickers, pedophiles, and terrorists from American communities.

“Americans can be proud of DHS law enforcement who worked around the clock this year to remove the worst of the worst from American neighborhoods. Our law enforcement has put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminals are not welcome in the U.S. If you come to our country and break our laws, we will find you, arrest you, and deport you.”

Here are some of the worst examples of criminal illegal aliens arrested over the course of the year:

Olvin Rodriguez-Inestroza, a sexual predator and illegal alien from Honduras, whose criminal history includes active warrants for 394 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 2 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Diego Barron-Esquivel, a violent criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who had been constantly harassing his spouse. His criminal history includes arrests for multiple counts of domestic battery, multiple counts of violation of protection order, criminal damage to property, aggravated robbery, felony theft, transporting an open container, criminal restraint, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper use of an automobile. In December, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for one count of forcible assault on a federal officer, after he violently punched an ICE officer and attempted to strangle the officer with his own badge cord.

Jaan Shah Safi, an Afghan national who entered the United States under Joe Biden’s “Operation Allies Welcome.” He provided support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan (ISIS-K), and his father is a commander of a militia group in Afghanistan. He was arrested in Waynesboro, Virginia in December.

Gerson Emir Cuadra Soto, an illegal alien from Honduras and a leader of MS-13 also known as “Fantasma,” wanted in his home country for a quadruple homicide. He is allegedly a member of an assassination squad in Honduras. After being charged with firearms charges in Honduras in 2022, he allegedly bribed his way out of jail, and then illegally entered the United States the same year.

Jose Alfredo Uzeta, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who operated a dental clinic and performed dental procedures on patients despite not having a valid license for more than 20 years. His clinic was uncovered after one of his former patients reported that he inappropriately touched and groped her during a procedure. He was convicted of dentistry act violation and indecent assault in Harris County, Texas.

Rafael Alberto Cadena-Sosa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who participated in a sex-trafficking ring in Miami, Florida. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Cadena and his family members ran a sex-trafficking operation where they would approach women and girls – some as young as 14 – in Veracruz, Mexico, and lure them to the United States under false promises of jobs. After smuggling them into the U.S., Cadena and his family members imposed a smuggling debt and used brutal physical force and violence, sexual assaults, and threats of death and bodily harm to their victims and their families to compel the victims to engage in prostitution 12 hours a day, six days a week. Cadena accepted a plea deal and was convicted of involuntary servitude in 2015. He was arrested by ICE Los Angeles in San Pedro, California.

Antonio Israel Lazo-Quintanilla, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and a confirmed member of the 18th Street Gang, a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). He is wanted in El Salvador for aggravated homicide, extortion, possession of drugs, and a litany of other felonies, and he was on El Salvador’s most wanted gang members’ list. He was arrested by ICE in March.

Walter Leonel Perez Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, whose criminal history includes convictions for sexual assault of a child under 17-years-old, multiple DUIs, child fondling, and illegally re-entering the United States. When ICE conducted an enforcement operation in November to arrest Rodriguez, he brutally beat an ICE officer with a metal coffee cup, causing a severe laceration to the officer’s mouth and burns to the officer’s face.

Thao Van Cao, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam and confirmed member of the Asian Cheap Boy criminal gang, convicted 25 times for crimes including flight to avoid prosecution, possession-controlled substance, second degree robbery, cruelty toward the elderly, arson property, take vehicle without consent, and theft in California.

Aldrin Guerrero-Munoz, a criminal illegal alien in Minneapolis, Minnesota who was sentenced in 2004 to 32 years in prison for the intentional murder of his 3-month-old son. While incarcerated, he was convicted for assaulting a fellow inmate at Stillwater Prison. ICE lodged a detainer and received custody of him on October 20, 2025, to finally remove him from the country.

Jung Choi, a criminal illegal alien from South Korea, who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to 11 years in prison. In 2017, Choi and a male companion, Sang Ji, murdered Ji’s wife Yoon “Clara Ji” and buried her body in a ravine near San Juan Batista, California.

Jonatan Monzon-Olivares, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, with 38 prior arrests and 15 convictions, including sexual assault, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, possession of stolen property, and obstructing justice.

Alejandro Lima-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and member of the Florencia 13 Street gang. His criminal history includes 24 arrests and 16 convictions, including drug trafficking, robbery, fraud, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Michael Kabiona, a criminal illegal alien from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who was convicted in 2015 for sexual conduct against a child. According to the Erie County, New York Prosecutors Office, he “repeatedly raped and sodomized his stepdaughter over a two-year period, starting when she was just 9 years old.”

Pedro Luis Ortiz-Mendez (left) and Jose Vicente Ortiz-Mendez (right), criminal illegal alien brothers from Mexico, wanted for multiple murders in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The murders occurred on May 24, 2024, at a patron saint festival – at least one victim was shot, and another was attacked with a machete.

Yehia Elham Badawi, a 48-year-old criminal illegal alien from Egypt with an extensive rap sheet including robbery, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy, possession of an instrument with criminal intent, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property, stemming from a 1994 shootout that left a Philadelphia police officer seriously wounded.

