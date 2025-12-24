WYDOT launches online public meeting for Statewide Rail Plan

WYOMING – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has launched an online, self-guided public meeting for the Statewide Rail Plan update. The meeting will be open for the public to learn more and provide feedback anytime between now and Jan. 31, 2026, at https://wyomingstatewiderailplan.com/onlinemeeting/.

The online meeting will discuss:

SRP process, goals, and objectives, including applicable Federal Railroad Administration guidance for SRP development.

The existing Wyoming rail system and current rail operations.

Current and future needs and opportunities for the Wyoming rail system.

How the Wyoming Grade Crossing Action Plan will assist in planning for enhanced grade crossing safety in Wyoming.

WYDOT is requesting input from stakeholders and members of the public on current rail-related needs and opportunities in the state.

The SRP will serve as a statewide planning document for rail infrastructure and improvements that align with the goals and objectives of WYDOT and the Federal Railroad Administration. The SRP will establish WYDOT policies involving freight and passenger rail transportation and will present priorities and strategies to enhance rail service in the state. It will serve as a basis for federal and state rail investment opportunities.

To request a physical copy of the survey questions, please contact the project team via the contact information on the website.

Project Website: www.wyomingstatewiderailplan.com