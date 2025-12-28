BookThis.Now Launches Street-Level Booking Platform for Short-Term Rental Hosts

BookThis.Now Promo BookThis.Now Square Logo BookThis.Now Logo

BookThis.Now empowers property owners to turn every passer-by into a potential guest, transforming street presence into bookable opportunities.

Short-term rentals are invisible at street level. Tourists walk past available apartments every day without knowing it. We built BookThis.Now to bridge that gap — helping hosts capture this demand.” — Jamie Foster, Head of PR

LONDON, COVENT GARDEN, UNITED KINGDOM, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BookThis.Now , a London-based travel technology company, has launched a new platform designed to help short-term rental hosts capture walk-in demand from travelers already exploring a destination.The platform enables property owners to place QR codes at the entrance of their accommodation. When scanned, the code directs passers-by to a mobile-friendly page where they can view basic property information, check availability, and access booking options.Addressing On-the-Spot Travel DemandWhile online booking platforms dominate advance reservations, a segment of travelers continues to search for accommodation on arrival. This includes spontaneous travelers, budget-conscious guests, digital nomads, and visitors arriving during peak seasons when online listings may show limited availability.BookThis.Now is designed to support this behavior by connecting physical street presence with digital booking infrastructure, allowing hosts to be discoverable at the moment travelers are nearby and actively searching.How the Platform WorksHosts using BookThis.Now display a professionally produced QR code at their property entrance. Scanning the code opens a dedicated page that can include details such as capacity, photos, and availability indicators.Hosts may link the page to existing listings on major booking marketplaces. Paid plans also allow hosts to accept direct booking requests through a commission-free microsite, while continuing to use external platforms if desired. The company states that it does not act as an accommodation provider and that bookings and payments, where applicable, are handled directly by hosts.Complementing Existing Booking ChannelsAccording to the company, BookThis.Now is intended to complement, rather than replace, established booking platforms. By capturing foot traffic that would otherwise go untracked, the platform provides hosts with an additional discovery channel without requiring changes to their existing distribution strategy.For travelers, the system offers a way to discover accommodation organically while walking through neighborhoods, without relying solely on advance online searches.Initial RolloutBookThis.Now is headquartered in London and has begun piloting the platform in select European destinations with high pedestrian tourism traffic. The company plans to expand to additional cities as adoption grows.About BookThis.NowBookThis.Now is a travel technology company focused on bridging offline discovery and online booking for short-term rentals. The platform enables hosts to capture street-level demand by allowing passers-by to check availability and booking options directly from the property entrance.

