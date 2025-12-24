Lilliam Rivera Recognized by Influential Women as a Bilingual Communications Specialist and Community Champion

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Promoting Language Access, Public Engagement, and Inclusive Support Across Diverse CommunitiesColorado Springs, Colorado – Lilliam I. Rivera, an accomplished Spanish-English and English-Spanish translator, proofreader, interpreter, editor, and technical writer, brings over two decades of experience to the forefront of bilingual communication. With a robust portfolio spanning education, healthcare, public health, banking, pharmaceuticals, and environmental sectors, Lilliam is committed to delivering high-quality, culturally sensitive translations that resonate with diverse audiences.Fluent in both Spanish and English, Lilliam has dedicated 15 years to serving as a professional medical interpreter, where she has honed her skills in conveying complex information accurately and with cultural nuance. Her work is characterized by an unwavering commitment to clarity and adherence to industry best practices, ensuring that every project aligns with the needs of the community it serves.In her previous role as a Bilingual Communications Specialist with the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, Lilliam translated and edited essential public-facing materials, fostering engagement with the Hispanic and Latin communities. Additionally, her contributions as a translator and proofreader for Triple-S Salud in Puerto Rico highlight her versatility and deep understanding of the healthcare landscape. Beyond her professional endeavors, Lilliam served as a life and student success coach, demonstrating her dedication to empowering individuals and supporting community growth.Lilliam holds advanced degrees in Translation and TESOL Curriculum Design and Evaluation from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras. She has also pursued certifications in Mindfulness Coaching and Proofreading, further enhancing her skill set. Her philosophy of focusing on creating blessings rather than problems has guided her success, and she encourages aspiring professionals, particularly young women, to embrace a proactive mindset in their careers— “if you want something, get up and work for it.”Believing in the importance of ethics, honesty, and excellence, Lilliam actively volunteers for non-profit organizations advocating for wildlife and environmental protection, voter rights, suicide prevention, and youth success coaching. She also dedicates her time to initiatives that support and uplift the Hispanic community.When she’s not advocating for causes close to her heart, Lilliam enjoys playing tennis or golf, hiking, capturing Colorado’s breathtaking landscapes through photography, or relaxing at home with a good book, combining her love of the outdoors with moments of reflection and creativity.With a reputation for precision and professionalism, Lilliam I. Rivera is a trusted collaborator for organizations seeking impactful bilingual communication, and her commitment to lifelong learning continues to inspire those around her.Learn More about Lilliam Rivera:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lilliam-rivera Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.