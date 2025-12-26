Vac2Go's New Jersey Branch Donates Bikes and Helmets to Toys for Tots Through Holiday Giving Initiative

Vac2Go and Toys for Tots Team Vac2Go Donates Bikes to Toys for Tots Vac2Go Logo

Vac2Go, a leading provider of industrial vacuum truck rentals, proudly announced the successful completion of its 2025 holiday giving initiative.

Bikes are the most requested toy every year, and we wanted to make sure children in our community could experience that excitement on Christmas morning.” — Ridge Maignan, Operations Manager at Vac2Go

WEST DEPTFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vac2Go , a leading provider of industrial vacuum truck rentals, proudly announced the successful completion of its 2025 holiday giving initiative in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.From November 15 through December 15, a portion of the proceeds from Vac2Go’s New Jersey (West Deptford) branch was dedicated to purchasing brand-new bicycles and safety helmets for children in need. Through this initiative, Vac2Go donated over 50 bikes and helmets, helping fulfill one of the most consistently requested and impactful holiday gifts.“Bikes are the most requested toy every year, and we wanted to make sure children in our community could experience that excitement on Christmas morning,” said Ridge Maignan, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and Operations Manager of Vac2Go’s New Jersey branch . “As a Marine, Toys for Tots has always held special meaning to me. Being able to give back in this way, alongside our Vac2Go team, is truly an honor.”In addition to the bike and helmet donation, the Vac2Go New Jersey branch served as an official Toys for Tots drop-off location throughout the campaign, collecting new, unwrapped toys and bikes from customers, partners, and community members.“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who stopped by, donated, or supported this effort,” Maignan added. “This was a true community initiative, and together we helped make the holidays a little brighter for local families.”Vac2Go – New Jersey Branch265 Jessup RdWest Deptford, NJ 08086About Vac2GoVac2Go is a leading provider of industrial vacuum truck rentals and services, operating across multiple U.S. states and focused on fast, reliable, and customer-centered solutions. With a commitment to community involvement, Vac2Go supports initiatives that give back to the communities where its employees and customers live and work.About Toys for TotsFounded and led by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, Toys for Tots distributes toys, books, and other gifts to children in need each holiday season. The program is dedicated to delivering hope, spreading joy, and supporting families across America.

