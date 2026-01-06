Havas Partners with Akkio to Expand and Democratize AI-driven Capabilities

Havas announces partnership with Akkio to accelerate agentic capabilities

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Havas announces a partnership with Akkio , the leader in AI-powered infrastructure for media agencies, to accelerate the agentic capabilities of the communication group’s Converged.AI operating system. As part of Havas’ €400 million investment in data, tech and AI, Akkio will work with Havas to develop agentic solutions for Converged.AI that remove operational friction and fuel collaboration, making AI even more accessible and efficient for Havas’ nearly 23,000 people worldwide.“We’ve built Converged.AI on the best technology and data sets, harnessing more than 20 billion data points to deliver exceptional global work at scale for the brands we champion,” shared Jamie Seltzer, Global Chief Data & Technology Officer, Havas Media Network . “With Akkio, we’re accelerating our agentic AI capabilities to fuel creativity and experimentation by making these assets even more accessible across geographies and disciplines -- for employees with technical and non-technical background alike.”Leveraging Akkio’s proven track record in developing AI platforms for media companies and Havas’ depth of client expertise, this partnership will further Havas’ transformation into an AI-driven organization fueled by human ingenuity. Augmented by bespoke agentic solutions, Converged.AI will power even simpler and faster accessibility across audience building, insights generation, budgeting and planning, forecasting, automated and customized reporting, measurement, and more.“We are excited to partner with Havas to improve their global client outcomes by supercharging audience, planning, and measurement capabilities so client teams can move faster and focus on high-impact work. With Akkio's AI, Havas’ exceptional teams can confidently scale their unique skills,” said Jon Reilly, CEO and Co-founder, Akkio.Havas’ strategic partnership with Akkio spans the communication group’s 100+ markets, marking the first time Akkio is collaborating with a global holding company at scale. In addition to global AI agents, the partnership includes the development of localized agents designed to address regional nuances and client needs.About HavasFounded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world’s largest global communications groups, with nearly 23,000 people operating in over 100 markets and sharing one mission: to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and people. To meet the needs of its clients, Havas has developed a seamlessly integrated strategy and operating system, Converged.AI, fusing all its global expertise, tools and capabilities, to create, produce, and distribute real-time, optimized, and personalized marketing solutions at scale. With inspired human ideas at the heart of this unique model, supercharged by the latest data, technology and AI, the teams work together with agility and in perfect synergy within Havas Villages to provide clients with tailor-made solutions that support them in their positive transformation. Havas is committed to building an inclusive and equitable workplace, that prioritizes the well-being and professional development of its talents. Further information about Havas is available at www.havas.com About AkkioAkkio is the AI workflow automation platform for media agencies and data providers. Embedded directly in your cloud environment, Akkio securely unifies your data into connected workflows that automate manual processes. Our AI enables teams to build audiences, simulate media plans, analyze performance, and deliver client-ready outputs in minutes instead of days. For more information, visit www.akkio.com

