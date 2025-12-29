One Year Strong: Wake Up with Dee Host Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler Supports Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative

Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler Dr. Jacqueline Mohair at WAOK Live Dr. Deborah Shelton TIUA Graduating Class Pastors and Chaplaincy Leaders Commissioned to Fulfill Kingdom Assignments

One Year Strong: Wake Up with Dee Host and Former Georgia State Representative Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler Supports Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative

Family restoration and re-entry are about dignity, accountability, and opportunity. When families are supported, communities heal and futures are restored.” — Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During a special one-year anniversary broadcast of Wake Up With Dee on News & Talk 1380 WAOK, host Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler publicly supported the Family Restoration and Re-Entry Initiative, a community-focused program launched by Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, Chancellor of Trinity International University of Ambassadors The broadcast marked a milestone celebration of one year of Wake Up With Dee, recognizing the show’s impact as a trusted platform for community dialogue, justice-centered leadership, and solution-driven conversations across Georgia and beyond.Dr. Dawkins-Haigler—an ordained minister, community leader, former member of the Georgia House of Representatives, and former Chair of the South Carolina Parole Board—introduced Dr. Mohair as a longtime colleague and respected multi-platform leader. She highlighted Dr. Mohair’s leadership as Chancellor of Trinity International University of Ambassadors, Founder of Trinity Girls Network (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit), and Owner of Ms. Corporate America Georgia.During the anniversary interview, Dr. Mohair formally announced the launch of the Family Restoration and Re-Entry Initiative, designed to support individuals returning to society after incarceration while strengthening family units and reducing recidivism. The initiative will be spearheaded by Dr. Deborah Shelton, a Georgia Probation Officer and recent earned-degree graduate of Trinity International University of Ambassadors, holding a Doctor of Philosophy in Christian Counseling.“This initiative is about restoration, accountability, and hope,” said Dr. Mohair during the broadcast. “Our work is mission-driven and faith-centered, with education serving as a tool for restoration.” Participation in this program is made possible through scholarship support, allowing us to reinvest directly into the community and remove financial barriers for those seeking a new beginning.”The program operates as a scholarship-supported, ministry-based initiative, partnering with existing re-entry organizations to provide mentorship, counseling-aligned pathways, and educational exposure for justice-impacted individuals—particularly those called to Christian counseling or ministry through Trinity International University of Ambassadors.Drawing on her legislative and parole board experience, Dr. Dawkins-Haigler emphasized the importance of opportunity-driven re-entry models.“When people are given real opportunity—education, training, and support—the likelihood of recidivism decreases,” said Dr. Dawkins-Haigler. “Providing these opportunities through scholarship is both impactful and necessary.”Listeners were directed to www.trinityiua.org to learn more about the Family Restoration and Re-Entry Initiative or to submit referrals and partnership inquiries. The segment concluded with Dr. Dawkins-Haigler expressing her public support for the Family Restoration and Re-Entry Initiative, affirming its mission-driven approach to restoration, accountability, and opportunity. She emphasized the importance of scholarship-supported, community-based pathways that provide justice-impacted individuals with access to education, mentorship, and long-term stability.About Dr. Jacqueline MohairDr. Jacqueline Mohair is an educational consultant, business leader, nonprofit executive, and faith-based community leader. She serves as Chancellor of Trinity International University of Ambassadors. Her work focuses on leadership development, business innovation, education, and restorative justice initiatives.About Dr. Deborah SheltonDr. Deborah Shelton is a Georgia Probation Officer and earned-degree graduate of Trinity International University of Ambassadors, holding a Ph.D. in Christian Counseling. She leads the Family Restoration and Re-Entry Initiative, combining frontline justice experience with counseling-centered restoration strategies.About Wake Up With DeeWake Up With Dee airs on WAOK 1380 and is hosted by Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, a former Georgia State Representative and respected voice on leadership, justice, and community empowerment.

