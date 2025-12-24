CONSUMER ALERT: New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Reminds Holiday Shoppers to Review Store Refund and Return Policies

As the holiday shopping season winds down, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is providing consumers tips to navigate store return and refund policies. The National Retailer Foundation estimates that consumers will return $849.9 billion worth of merchandise this year, or 15.8% of retailers’ total projected annual sales. Returning products is even more common for online shoppers, with consumers expected to return nearly 20% of online purchases made this year.

While returns have become a regular part of shopping for many, policies vary from store-to-store, making refunds a challenge at times. Consumers should be aware of laws that protect them so they can make informed decisions about holiday returns and understand what to look for when reviewing store policies.

“As the holiday rush comes to a close, it’s common for consumers to return or exchange gifts that didn’t quite work out,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “Before making a trip to the store, keep in mind that return and exchange policies vary by retailer. Taking a moment to review these policies in advance can help New Yorkers save time and avoid frustration.”

PAY ATTENTION TO RETURN POLICIES:

New York State law requires that stores post their refund policies conspicuously on the item, at the store entrance, or near the cash register. State law now also requires online stores to display or hyperlink to refund policies for consumers before checkout. Retailers must provide a written copy of the store’s return policy when requested.



New York state law does not require retailers to accept returns , but they must post a conspicuous notice visible to consumers before the point of sale telling them that returns won’t be accepted.

, but they must post a conspicuous notice visible to consumers before the point of sale telling them that returns won’t be accepted.

If a retailer does not post a return policy, the law requires the retailer to accept returns of unused, undamaged merchandise within 30 days of the purchase date. The returned item must include a proof of purchase, like a receipt or any other form of verification permitted by the vendor, and the refund must be made by cash or credit based on the customer’s preference.

UNDERSTAND THE REFUND TERMS: New York State law does not require stores that allow refunds to give them in a specific manner. However, retailers must tell you how you’ll get your refund before a purchase, including options like cash, store credit, or an exchange. Retailers must also tell you whether there will be any fees to return the item. Make sure to read any notices in the store, on the business website, or in any online hyperlinks before making your purchase to verify refund and return policies, including whether if the store charges shipping or “restocking” fees for returned merchandise.

KEEP YOUR RECEIPTS: Consumers should hold onto receipts just in case a product needs to be returned. Ask for a gift receipt if you’re purchasing a gift. For online shopping, make sure you keep emails with any purchase information when shopping online. Having an email address or inbox dedicated to online shopping can help you keep your online receipts all in one place.

RUNNING INTO REFUND PROBLEMS? CONTACT THE DIVISION: Consumers having difficulty obtaining a refund are encouraged to file a complaint with the New York State Division of Consumer Protection.

About the New York State Division of Consumer Protection

Follow the New York Department of State on Facebook, X and Instagram and check in every Tuesday for more practical tips that educate and empower New York consumers on a variety of topics. Sign up to receive consumer alerts directly to your email or phone here.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection. The Division can also be reached via X at @NYSConsumer or Facebook.