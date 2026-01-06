17Capital Selects Harvest by Dasseti to Power ESG Data Collection and Reporting

Harvest x 17Capital

Leading NAV finance specialist adopts AI-powered ESG platform to streamline complex data collection and management.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 17Capital, a leading global provider of NAV-based financing to private equity investors, has selected Harvest by Dasseti to modernize its ESG data collection, management and reporting. The partnership will support 17Capital in meeting rising investor expectations and enhancing transparency across its portfolio.As a specialist in non-dilutive capital solutions backed by portfolios of private equity fund interests, 17Capital faces unique challenges in tracking ESG metrics across its investments. Previously reliant on manual processes, the firm required a solution capable of handling the complexity of structured finance exposures at the GP and portfolio level.Harvest will provide a centralized platform that automates data collection, validates inputs across assets, and facilitates ESG engagement. The platform will help 17Capital respond to increasing investor requests while unlocking insights into sustainability performance and financed emissions.“We’re thrilled to support 17Capital as they bring greater visibility and discipline to ESG data in the NAV finance space,” said Wissem Souissi, CEO and Founder of Dasseti. “Harvest is uniquely equipped to manage the complexity of indirect exposure, turning ESG reporting into a strategic asset that enhances engagement and transparency.”“We are delighted to automate and streamline our ESG data management with the Dasseti platform. We are impressed with the AI-powered technology and Dasseti is set up to support our GP and portfolio level data. The platform will provide a more efficient solution and help us meet our various reporting and investor requirements.” Said Claire Hedley, Head of Sustainability at 17Capital.Harvest by Dasseti is the ESG and investment intelligence platform built for private markets. Leveraging AI to automate data extraction and validation, Harvest supports real-time insights, regulatory compliance, and sustainable value creation. Across 40+ countries, the platform has supported ESG reporting on over $31 trillion in AUM and enabled the tracking of nearly 30 million metric tons of CO₂e emissions.ENDSAbout 17 Capital17Capital is a private credit manager, specializing in NAV finance for the private equity industry. It provides non-dilutive capital to high-quality private equity management companies, funds, and institutional investors as part of their toolkit for value creation and portfolio management. Founded in 2008, 17Capital has raised over $20 billion, and completed over 100 investments and 50 exits since inception.About HarvestHarvest by Dasseti is the ESG investment intelligence platform redefining sustainable investing. Powered by AI, Harvest transforms complex, unstructured data into clear, decision-ready insights. Helping investors unlock value, meet regulatory demands, and drive real-world impact. Built for private market leaders, Harvest delivers more: more clarity, more efficiency, and more results.Statements about Harvest included in this press release are based on statistics and due diligence conducted by Dasseti and 17Capital. These are informed opinions, not binding facts, and are subject to change over time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.