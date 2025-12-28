Zuvees Offers On-Demand Luxury Gifting for Every Occasion Across the UAE

Zuvees Peach Blush Birthday Bloom Box with Bostani Chocolate

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zuvees, a Dubai-based luxury gifting brand founded by Vijay Ghadge and Abhishek Daiya, is setting a new benchmark for premium gifting in the United Arab Emirates. Known for its handcrafted flower arrangements, curated hampers, and personalized gift boxes, Zuvees combines design, quality, and convenience to create a refined gifting experience for every occasion.Operating across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ajman, Zuvees serves both local and international customers through its on-demand gifting and same-day delivery service. Each order is created by skilled florists and stylists who focus on detail and presentation to ensure every arrangement reflects craftsmanship and care.“Our goal is to make gifting easy and personal,” said Vijay Ghadge, CEO and Co-founder of Zuvees. “Many customers need gifts arranged at the last minute, and we have built a system that makes that simple. With Zuvees, you do not need to plan days in advance. Your premium gift can be designed, prepared, and delivered the same day.”Abhishek Daiya, Co-founder, added, “We want Zuvees to represent trust and transparency as much as beauty. Every product is handmade and verified before dispatch. Through our Video Approval service, customers can preview a video and photos of their exact order before it is sent, giving them complete confidence in what they are gifting.”Zuvees has quickly gained recognition as a top-rated Dubai florist and one of the UAE’s most reliable destinations for personalized and premium gifting. The brand caters to customers within the UAE and to international clients in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and Australia who use the platform to send flowers and gifts to loved ones across the Emirates.To help customers find the perfect birthday gift, Zuvees offers a dedicated Birthday Flower Delivery in Dubai collection that features elegant arrangements crafted for celebration and joy. Each bouquet is designed to capture emotion while maintaining the brand’s hallmark style and quality.For those seeking truly elegant Luxury Flowers in Dubai , Zuvees offers its exclusive VIP Collection featuring a curated range of high-end floral designs crafted to leave a lasting impression. Each arrangement showcases the brand’s signature attention to detail and refined presentation.Built to solve the challenge of last-minute gifting, Zuvees ensures customers never have to compromise on quality or timing. Whether it is for a birthday, anniversary, or festive occasion, the company offers a curated range of gifts that blend artistry with dependability.The brand’s tagline, “See it. Approve it. Gift it.”, reflects its focus on craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and reliable delivery. These values have helped position Zuvees as one of the leading names in luxury gifting across the UAE.About ZuveesZuvees is a Dubai-based luxury gifting brand founded by Vijay Ghadge and Abhishek Daiya. The company specializes in handcrafted flower arrangements, curated hampers, and personalized gift boxes with same-day delivery across the UAE. Its focus on design, trust, and customer transparency, supported by its unique Video Approval feature, has made Zuvees a preferred choice for premium, on-demand gifting.Website: https://zuvees.ae Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zuvees

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.