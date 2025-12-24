Holafly Launches the World’s First Permanent Global eSIM, Redefining International Connectivity

DUBLIN, IRELAND, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holafly today announced the launch of Holafly Plans , a permanent global eSIM designed to eliminate the complexity and cost of international roaming once and for all. Unlike traditional roaming services or temporary travel SIMs, Holafly’s solution remains permanently installed on a user’s device, allowing travelers to manage connectivity seamlessly across borders with a single plan.With Holafly Plans, travelers can scale their mobile data usage up or down depending on their needs — topping up during extended trips or pausing the plan between journeys. The offering introduces a new level of flexibility previously unavailable in international mobile services.A New Model for Global ConnectivityHolafly Plans offers a range of pricing options tailored to different travel profiles, starting from as little as $1.66 per day and reaching $64.90 per month for unlimited data. Plans include hotspot access and a local phone number, remaining valid across every country visited without the need to switch SIMs or providers.“We’re not just launching a product — we’re opening a new category,” said Pedro Maiquez, co-founder of Holafly.“For the first time, travelers can stay connected worldwide with a single plan that’s always installed on their phone. It’s significantly more affordable and far easier to use than purchasing multiple local SIM cards.”Putting an End to Roaming FrustrationsFor decades, international roaming has been associated with high costs, inconsistent performance, and unexpected charges. Built on complex agreements between home carriers and foreign networks, traditional roaming solutions have often left travelers dealing with slow speeds and unpredictable bills.Over the past seven years, Holafly has positioned itself at the forefront of the eSIM market by delivering digital-first, sustainable connectivity solutions. With the launch of its permanent global eSIM, the company aims to remove the final barriers to frictionless international mobile access.“This new approach makes the internet effortless for travelers and puts them fully in control of their data usage,” Maiquez added.“Whether you need more data for a long stay or want to pause your plan after a weekend trip, everything can be adjusted instantly.”A Shift Comparable to Major Consumer Tech RevolutionsHolafly compares the impact of its new model to transformative platforms in other industries. Just as Netflix reshaped entertainment and Uber redefined transportation, Holafly Plans introduces a fundamentally different way to access mobile data abroad — one centered on flexibility, transparency, and user control.More than a new product, the global data plan represents a structural change in how international mobile services are delivered.Holafly Becomes the First International Mobile OperatorWith this launch, Holafly positions itself as the world’s first international mobile operator, setting a new benchmark in the telecom industry. In parallel, the company continues to expand its Holafly for Business division, providing flexible and cost-efficient global data solutions for companies seeking to keep employees connected worldwide without incurring roaming fees.As international travel continues to grow and remote work becomes increasingly common, Holafly’s permanent global eSIM is designed to meet the connectivity demands of modern travelers and globally distributed teams alike.

