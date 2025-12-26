SignalHire Reveals Top 10 Most In-Demand AI Jobs for 2026: Data Engineers Lead Recruiter Searches
Analysis of 850M+ professional database shows AI-skilled workers now earn 56% more than peers in identical rolesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SignalHire has released its 2026 AI Jobs Analysis, revealing the artificial intelligence positions generating the highest recruiter interest worldwide. The findings show Data Engineers leading demand, more than double any other AI position, as organizations race to build the data infrastructure essential for AI deployment.
Top 10 In-Demand AI Positions
Based on recruiter search patterns across SignalHire's 850M+ professional database:
Data Engineer ($130K–$200K+)
AI Engineer ($140K–$180K)
Data Scientist ($139K–$180K+)
Machine Learning Engineer ($158K–$245K)
AI Developer ($120K–$160K)
Automation Engineer ($100K–$140K)
Deep Learning Engineer ($150K–$220K)
ETL Developer ($90K–$130K)
NLP Engineer ($140K–$200K)
AI Infrastructure Engineer ($150K–$200K)
Key Market Findings
The analysis aligns with broader industry research:
56% wage premium: PwC's 2025 Global AI Jobs Barometer shows AI-skilled workers earn 56% more than colleagues without AI abilities in identical roles—up from 25% the previous year
50% job listing growth: Deloitte reports generative AI developer positions increased 50% between 2022 and 2024
35% projected growth: Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts Data Scientist employment will grow 35% through 2032
Entry Points for Career Changers
The research identifies three accessible pathways into AI careers:
Automation Engineer: Ideal for professionals with programming and business process knowledge
ETL Developer: Natural transition for database administrators and SQL experts
Data Engineer: Logical progression for software engineers with database experience
Why Data Engineers Lead
"While AI Engineers and Data Scientists generate most media attention, Data Engineers topped our recruiter searches by a significant margin," the analysis notes. "Organizations have recognized that AI models require clean, accessible data infrastructure before any machine learning can occur."
