Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,347 in the last 365 days.

From Rashid Temrezov, Head of the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 December 2025, 13:30

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

On behalf of the residents of Karachay-Cherkessia and on my own behalf, I warmly and sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

Under your leadership, Azerbaijan is demonstrating sustainable development across all spheres while preserving its unique cultural and historical identity.

I thank you for your attention to strengthening friendly ties between our peoples. I am confident that relations between Karachay-Cherkessia and Azerbaijan will continue to grow stronger, creating new opportunities for constructive dialogue.

I wish you strong health, well-being, and new successes in your high mission for the benefit of the Azerbaijani people.

Respectfully,

 

Rashid Temrezov

Head of the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Rashid Temrezov, Head of the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.