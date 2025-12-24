From Rashid Temrezov, Head of the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic
AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 December 2025, 13:30
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydarovich,
On behalf of the residents of Karachay-Cherkessia and on my own behalf, I warmly and sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.
Under your leadership, Azerbaijan is demonstrating sustainable development across all spheres while preserving its unique cultural and historical identity.
I thank you for your attention to strengthening friendly ties between our peoples. I am confident that relations between Karachay-Cherkessia and Azerbaijan will continue to grow stronger, creating new opportunities for constructive dialogue.
I wish you strong health, well-being, and new successes in your high mission for the benefit of the Azerbaijani people.
Respectfully,
Rashid Temrezov
Head of the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic
