From Rashid Temrezov, Head of the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

On behalf of the residents of Karachay-Cherkessia and on my own behalf, I warmly and sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

Under your leadership, Azerbaijan is demonstrating sustainable development across all spheres while preserving its unique cultural and historical identity.

I thank you for your attention to strengthening friendly ties between our peoples. I am confident that relations between Karachay-Cherkessia and Azerbaijan will continue to grow stronger, creating new opportunities for constructive dialogue.

I wish you strong health, well-being, and new successes in your high mission for the benefit of the Azerbaijani people.

Respectfully,

Rashid Temrezov

Head of the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic