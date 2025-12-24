TAIWAN, December 24 - President Lai meets delegations led by Representative Suzuki Keisuke and Councillor Takinami Hirofumi of Japanese Diet

On December 23, President Lai Ching-te met with two delegations from the Japan Diet led respectively by House of Representatives Member and former Minister of Justice Suzuki Keisuke and House of Councillors Member and Chairman of the TY Group Takinami Hirofumi. In remarks, President Lai thanked Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae for attaching great importance to peace across the Taiwan Strait and Taiwan-Japan relations. He stated that Taiwan and Japan are continuously deepening exchanges in various fields, demonstrating the friendship between the two countries. He expressed hope to further deepen the partnership, expand and diversify cooperation, and promote mutual prosperity and development.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks at a meeting with a delegation led by Representative Suzuki follows:

First, I would like to welcome all the distinguished guests visiting Taiwan at this critical time, demonstrating their high regard and support for Taiwan through concrete action. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I extend my sincere welcome and gratitude. I have met previously on many separate occasions with Representatives Suzuki and Nagashima Akihisa, the latter of whom served as special advisor to former Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru. I am happy to meet with these two good friends again today, and with Representative and former Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Justice Kanda Junichi, who is on his first official visit to Taiwan. I look forward to advancing our exchanges and cooperation.

I want to especially thank Representative Suzuki for promoting the amendment of regulations by the Ministry of Justice during his time as minister. Starting from this May 26, members of the Taiwanese overseas community in Japan included in the country’s family registry system may list “Taiwan” in the field designating their nationality or region of origin. This not only helps protect the rights and interests of our community abroad, but also demonstrates the friendly relations between Taiwan and Japan.

For many years now, Taiwan and Japan have together weathered natural disasters, pandemics, and other challenges, exemplifying the adage that “a friend in need is a friend indeed.” Representative Kanda is from Aomori, the region struck by a strong earthquake at the beginning of this month. Here, I would like to express my condolences, and to mention that I have instructed our government to be ready to provide assistance. Taiwan and Japan are located on the seismically active Ring of Fire in the Pacific, and both hold key positions on the first island chain. Facing the challenges posed by authoritarian expansion and changes in the global economic and trade situation, we look forward to Taiwan and Japan continuing to deepen cooperation. I am confident that through our cooperation, we can not only maintain regional peace, but also jointly promote prosperity and development.

As the AI wave ripples across the globe, Taiwan’s strengths in AI, semiconductors, and information and communications technology can be combined with Japan’s strengths in technology and its institutions, and we can jointly build a safer and more resilient industrial system. This, in turn, would allow us to contribute even more to the regional economy and global supply chain security. I want to thank our distinguished guests once again for their contributions to deepening the Taiwan-Japan relationship. I hope this exchange gives our guests a deeper understanding of Taiwan, so that we can further expand and diversify the cooperation between Taiwan and Japan.

Representative Suzuki then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for taking the time out of his busy schedule to meet with them. He then expressed condolences for the deaths caused in an indiscriminate attack in Taipei a few days earlier and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The representative also noted that Taiwan recently returned to normal management of Japanese food products and that the Taiwanese people have taken concrete actions to show support for Japan as it has recently faced significant pressure from China. He emphasized that these actions demonstrate that Taiwan is a true friend of Japan, and for this he expressed his thanks.

Representative Suzuki said that the cabinet under Prime Minister Takaichi, which has now been in office for two months, has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Taiwan-Japan relations. Taiwan and Japan share universal values and are both part of a community with a shared destiny, he said, and so for Japan, Taiwan is a very important partner as well as a valued friend. He underlined that in this changing geopolitical landscape, Taiwan and Japan have each encountered various forms of pressure from China. Pointing out that if Taiwan has a problem, then Japan has a problem, he expressed hope to maintain overall peace and stability in the region.

Representative Suzuki stated that it must absolutely not be allowed for Taiwan to have a problem, or for the status quo to be changed through use of force. This is why, he said, the capacity for deterrence must be enhanced so as to ensure its efficacy. He said that it is in this belief that Japan will do everything in its ability to provide assistance and keep potential problems at bay. He then wished Taiwan prosperity under President Lai’s strong leadership and said he looked forward to further development in Taiwan-Japan relations.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks at a meeting with a delegation led by Councillor Takinami follows:

I would like to start by warmly welcoming Chairman Takinami, who has taken time out of his busy schedule to lead a delegation to Taiwan. The name “TY Group” signifies “Taiwan Friendship Group,” and I am grateful for long-term support for Taiwan from the Diet members of the “TY Group.” In particular, Chairman Takinami, whose wife is Taiwanese, has frequently spoken out for Taiwan in the Japanese Diet. He also played a crucial role in the passage of the bill that allowed members of the Taiwanese overseas community in Japan to list “Taiwan” in the family registry system. I extend my sincerest appreciation.

Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki, who is with us today, has said that current Taiwan-Japan relations are arguably at their best in history. Taiwan and Japan are continuously deepening exchanges in various fields. When Taiwan or Japan faces difficulties, the other country always extends a helping hand, demonstrating the friendship between us. This year, when the Fata’an Creek barrier lake disaster occurred in Hualien, the Japanese government immediately expressed its condolences. The Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism even generously provided water-level observation buoy equipment to monitor the dam’s water level. The Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council, to which Chairman Takinami belongs, also presented a list of disaster relief donors during their visit to Taiwan. For all of this, I extend my deep gratitude.

I also want to thank Prime Minister Takaichi for reiterating the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait during United States President Donald Trump’s visit to Japan this October. Furthermore, during the APEC meetings in Gyeongju, Korea this year, Prime Minister Takaichi also made time in her busy schedule to hold bilateral talks with Leader’s Representative of Taiwan Lin Hsin-yi (林信義). Both Taiwan and Japan face challenges such as changes in the global economic and trade situation, red supply chain risks, and economic security concerns. I look forward to continuing to deepen our exchanges and cooperation to drive the prosperity and development of both countries.

Councillor Takinami then delivered remarks, mentioning that when he met with President Lai during the Double Ten National Day celebrations last year, Japan had not yet announced the policy allowing members of the Taiwanese overseas community in Japan to list “Taiwan” in the family registry system. He served as the head of the household registration issues task force at the Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council, he said, and his team ultimately facilitated the amendment of the Family Register Act.

Councillor Takinami stated that Japan and Taiwan should further enhance cooperation to jointly address severe security challenges. He also addressed Prime Minister Takaichi’s response to a parliamentary question regarding the “if Taiwan has a problem” proposition, stating that the situation is crucial to Japan’s survival and continues the policy direction of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. He also said that he believes the statement was correct and should not be retracted. Having previously served as state minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries and parliamentary vice-minister of economy, trade and industry, he said that he understands that the issues surrounding Taiwan, including energy, food, and economic security, are closely connected to Japan’s precarious situation.

Finally, Councillor Takinami emphasized that Taiwan and Japan should continue to deepen their cooperation on regional security and values. He said that many of the TY Group members, who accompanied him on this visit to Taiwan, will also uphold the same principles and promote even closer Taiwan-Japan cooperation.

Also in the delegation led by Councillor Takinami were House of Councillors Members Kobayashi Kazuhiro, Suzuki Daichi, and Miyamoto Kazuhiro.