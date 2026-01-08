Sonhos Entre Fronteiras Revela uma Jornada de Amor, Perda e Resiliência

Um livro sobre atravessar limites — físicos, emocionais e humanos. Entre sonhos e fronteiras convida o leitor a repensar pertencimento, identidade e coragem.

The new novel Dreams Between Borders tells a moving story of love, betrayal, and resilience across cultures and continents.

This novel reflects the emotional journey of those who leave their homeland and discover that identity is shaped by both roots and resilience.” — Isa Colli, autora de Dreams Between Borders

WATERLOO, NíVEIS, BELGIUM, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Novel “Dreams Between Borders” Explores Love, Betrayal, and the Fight for Identity Across ContinentsA powerful Brazilian family saga by Isa Colli launches worldwide, captivating readers with its cinematic storytellingSet against the rugged beauty of rural Brazil and the emotional challenges of immigration in Europe, Dreams Between Borders, the newest novel by acclaimed Brazilian author Isa Colli, is rapidly emerging as one of the most talked-about literary releases of the year. Combining suspense, romance, cultural identity, and the resilience of a young man forced to rebuild his life, the book is poised to become an international viral sensation.Rooted deeply in Brazilian traditions yet universal in its emotional depth, the story follows Rico, a young man born on Morro do Chapéu Farm, whose world collapses after betrayal, loss and the revelation of dangerous secrets that threaten his family’s land and legacy. In the wake of heartbreak and injustice, Rico begins a journey that transcends borders—geographical and emotional—as he seeks to rebuild his destiny far from home, confronting both the ghosts of his past and the challenges of forging a new life abroad.Scenes of powerful emotional intensity leap from the page, including the cinematic opening in which a tragic fall from his horse plunges Rico into a moment between life and deathThe novel unfolds into a gripping blend of family conflict, forbidden love, moral dilemmas, and a villainous antagonist who threatens everything Rico holds dear.“This is a story about fighting for your identity, for your dreams, for the right to belong—no matter where life takes you,” says Isa Colli. “Rico represents so many people who leave their land to survive, only to discover that borders divide countries, but the heart creates bridges.”A Story Built on Emotion, Tradition, and the Universal Search for BelongingRichly detailed and culturally immersive, Dreams Between Borders captures:• The rustic beauty and hardships of Brazilian farm life, including generational conflicts and the erosion of family traditions.• A tender but tragic young romance between Rico and Angélica, destroyed by lies and manipulation—a pivotal emotional anchor in the narrative• A high-stakes confrontation with Montenegro, a powerful antagonist whose schemes culminate in sabotage, arson, and the destruction of the family’s cattle pens, escalating the story into gripping suspense• The journey of immigration, as Rico leaves everything behind to seek hope beyond Brazil’s borders.• Themes of resilience, courage, and reinvention, making the book deeply relatable for global audiences.As the chapters unfold, the book transforms from a rural family drama into a profound exploration of how dreams survive across continents—touching on identity, heritage, and the emotional cost of displacement.Praise for Isa Colli’s StorytellingKnown for her emotionally rich narratives and social themes, Isa Colli once again demonstrates her gift for crafting characters who feel deeply real—flawed, courageous, and shaped by the landscapes that surround them.Early readers are calling Dreams Between Borders:• “A Brazilian epic with global soul”• “A love story wrapped in suspense and shaped by destiny”• “A novel screaming to become a film or TV series”About the AuthorIsa Colli is an award-winning Brazilian author recognized for her unique ability to combine social themes, emotional depth, and cinematic storytelling. With 15+ years of literary work spanning Brazil and Europe, Colli continues to build an international readership drawn to her compelling narratives and rich cultural perspectives.AvailabilityDreams Between Borders is now available in print and digital formats through Soberana Edições and major global retailers. Readers can explore sample chapters, visuals, and author insights directly from the official publication.

