Dubai to host region's biggest event on Bitumen, Petrochemicals, Petroproducts & Logistics at JW Marriott, Dubai Marina

18th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 to Be Held on 28th January at JW Marriott, Dubai Marina

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strengthening Dubai’s position as a global crossroads for energy, infrastructure, and international trade, Rex Conferences has officially announced the 18th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026, scheduled for 28th January 2026 at the iconic JW Marriott, Dubai Marina. Recognized as the Middle East’s largest and most influential conference and exhibition for the bitumen, petrochemicals, petroproducts , and logistics sectors, the event marks a major return to one of the world’s most dynamic business destinations.Over the years, the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference has evolved into a benchmark platform that brings together the entire industry value chain. The Dubai edition is expected to attract senior government officials, policymakers, refiners, producers, traders, EPC contractors, technology providers, infrastructure developers, shipping companies, and logistics leaders from across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa.Bitumen: The Backbone of Road InfrastructureBitumen remains at the core of global road construction and infrastructure development, and the 18th Edition will place a strong spotlight on conventional, modified, and sustainable bitumen technologies. With increasing investments in highways, expressways, urban roads, and smart infrastructure, the conference will address critical topics such as performance-grade bitumen, polymer-modified bitumen (PMB), bio-bitumen, reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP), and climate-resilient road materials.Industry experts will share insights into quality standards, durability, lifecycle cost optimisation, and innovations that enhance pavement performance, aligning with global sustainability goals and regional infrastructure ambitions. The platform will also enable producers, suppliers, and contractors to explore new markets, sourcing strategies, and long-term partnerships.Petrochemicals: Driving Industrial Growth and Global TradePetrochemicals continue to play a pivotal role in modern economies, supporting industries ranging from construction and manufacturing to packaging and mobility. The conference will feature focused discussions on petrochemical production, downstream integration, market outlook, and evolving trade flows, reflecting the Middle East’s strategic role in global supply chains.With rapid technological advancements and growing demand for value-added products, the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 will offer a forum to examine capacity expansion, feedstock strategies, sustainability initiatives, and regional competitiveness, providing participants with a comprehensive view of current trends and future opportunities.Petroproducts: Powering Diverse Industrial ApplicationsThe event will also highlight a wide range of petroproducts, including base oils, fuels, specialty oils, and other refined products essential to infrastructure, transportation, and industrial operations. Sessions will explore market dynamics, quality benchmarks, regulatory frameworks, and supply-demand balance, enabling stakeholders to navigate an increasingly complex global market.By bringing together refiners, traders, distributors, and end-users, the conference facilitates knowledge sharing and commercial engagement, helping businesses optimise procurement, distribution, and market positioning.Logistics and Shipping: Enabling Seamless Global ConnectivityLogistics and shipping form the backbone of international trade, and the Dubai edition will underscore their critical role in supporting the energy and infrastructure sectors. With Dubai’s world-class ports, free zones, and multimodal connectivity, the conference provides an ideal setting to discuss bulk and breakbulk shipping, bitumen logistics, storage solutions, supply chain optimisation, and digital transformation in logistics.Industry leaders will address challenges such as cost efficiency, reliability, sustainability, and regulatory compliance, while showcasing innovations that enhance end-to-end supply chain performance. Dedicated networking opportunities will connect producers, traders, and logistics providers to build integrated and resilient supply networks.A Comprehensive Industry ExperienceThe 18th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 will feature:1. High-Impact Global ExhibitionEngage with 300+ buyers and sellers from 30+ countries, representing the complete value chain across bitumen, petrochemicals, petroproducts, and logistics, all under one roof.2. Powerful Business NetworkingConnect directly with decision-makers, procurement heads, traders, and industry leaders, enabling meaningful discussions, partnerships, and deal-making opportunities.3. Global Market Access & ExpansionExplore new markets, strengthen regional presence, and build cross-border collaborations with participants from India, Iran, Iraq, Oman, Dubai, China, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, among others.4. Targeted Visibility & Commercial OpportunitiesPosition your brand in front of a highly focused, industry-specific audience, driving tangible business outcomes through face-to-face engagement.A Proven Legacy and a Global AudienceWith a strong legacy of successful editions, Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference is widely regarded for delivering actionable insights, quality participation, and tangible business outcomes. Its consistent focus on relevance and industry needs has made it a must-attend event for stakeholders involved in road construction, energy, petrochemicals, petroproducts, shipping, and logistics.Dubai Marina: A World-Class Setting for Global DialogueSet against the iconic skyline of Dubai Marina, the venue reflects the conference’s international stature—modern, connected, and globally influential. The location offers participants a premium environment for knowledge exchange, networking, and strategic engagement, enhancing the overall conference experience.Registrations Now OpenWith strong participation expected from across global markets, registrations for exhibitors, sponsors, and delegates are now open.For more information and participation details, visit www.rexconferences.com

