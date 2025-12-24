OUTLAW GPS Officially Launches as a New Trailer Theft Protection Company

outlaw trailer tracker outlaw gps

Newly launched company introduces its website, GPS device for trailer tracking, and tracking platform to help with trailer theft protection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OUTLAW GPS, a newly launched U.S. based trailer security company, today announced the launch of its website, alongside the release of its GPS trailer tracking system built specifically for utility trailers, enclosed trailers, and fleet assets.Trailer theft continues to rise across the United States. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reports over 30,000 trailer thefts annually. According to a recent freight theft report were reported across the U.S. and Canada in 2024, marking a 27% year-over-year increase. Total losses exceeded $455 million, with the average theft valued at approximately $202,000.OUTLAW GPS was created to close that exact gap.“Trailers are often the most overlooked assets when it comes to theft prevention,” said an OUTLAW GPS spokesperson.“They don’t have engines, VIN tracking like vehicles, or factory-installed security systems. OUTLAW GPS gives owners real-time visibility and early alerts the moment a trailer moves when it shouldn’t.” Trailer Theft Protection Built for Real-World Use:OUTLAW GPS Trailer Tracker is built specifically for trailer theft scenarios, delivering continuous tracking and instant alerts to help owners act before assets are moved or resold.GPS tracking significantly enhances the recovery of stolen assets. According to PR Newswire, specialist GPS tracking technology has demonstrated recovery success rates of around 85% or higher, compared to just 10-20% for untracked assets.OUTLAW GPS helps close that response window by delivering:Real-time trailer location trackingInstant alerts for unauthorized movement or towingLocation history and activity recordsThe platform is designed for individual trailer owners, contractors, rental operations, and fleet managers who need simple, reliable tracking without complex installations.Designed for Fast Setup and Reliable Tracking:OUTLAW GPS Trailer Tracker is engineered for quick deployment and dependable performance in outdoor environments where trailers are commonly stored.Key features include:Compact, low-profile design for discreet placementRugged, weather-resistant housingLong-term power options for unattended trailersAccurate location reporting with frequent updatesCoverage designed for both local and long-distance movementSetup requires no specialized tools or technicians, making it easy for owners to install and activate tracking in minutes.AvailabilityThe OUTLAW GPS Trailer Tracker is available now through the newly launched website at: https://outlawtrailergps.com/collections/all About OUTLAW GPS:OUTLAW GPS is a U.S. based GPS tracking brand focused exclusively on trailer security and recovery. The company develops tracking solutions designed for real-world theft scenarios, helping trailer owners, contractors, and fleets protect valuable assets and maintain visibility when it matters most.OUTLAW GPS combines straightforward technology, practical design, and user-focused software to deliver tracking systems that work without unnecessary complexity.For more information, visit: https://outlawtrailergps.com/ Contact: +1-951-704-9503 or e-mail us @ help@outlawtrailergps.comYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@OutlawTrailerGPSTracker LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/outlaw-trailer-gps-tracker/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/outlawtrailergpstracker Ryan HorbanOutlaw GPS

