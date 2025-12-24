Israel Innovation Authority Invests NIS 30 Million in Accelerators for Breakthrough R&D in the Manufacturing Industry

Dror Bin, CEO of The Israel Innovation Authority (Credits: Israel Innovation Authority)

MatX, PolyX, FFoodi, Spark Labs, ISG Intelligence, and Gilboa Nexus selected to lead accelerators under “Transition from Manufacturing to Development” program

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israel Innovation Authority announced today the selection of six winners through a competitive procedure for the establishment and operation of MOFET accelerators. These accelerators will assist in advancing breakthrough research and development in the manufacturing industry, under the new “Transition from Manufacturing to Development” program of the MOFET Fund.The initiative, the first of its kind in Israel, is designed to drive structural transformation across Israeli industry by pairing advanced, market-oriented technological development with robust industrial manufacturing infrastructure. Through this combined approach, the program seeks to help manufacturing companies build advanced R&D capabilities and strengthen their competitiveness in global markets.The selected accelerators will serve as dedicated professional support entities for manufacturing companies, providing complementary R&D infrastructure and hands-on guidance across the product development journey. Support will span market mapping, opportunity identification and ideation; techno-economic feasibility validation; prototype development and piloting; and the development of market-ready industrial products, including preparation for entry into international markets.The Israel Innovation Authority’s total investment in the establishment and operation of the accelerators amounts to approximately NIS 30 million. The program is intended for manufacturing companies whose core activity is based on manufacturing in Israel and whose R&D investment is below 7% of annual turnover, enabling a meaningful shift toward R&D-oriented industrial activity.A study conducted by the Israel Innovation Authority found that a key barrier to expanding R&D in these companies is the absence of a structured process for building product strategy, alongside insufficient dedicated R&D infrastructure. The MOFET accelerators are designed to close these gaps by providing both practical tools and sustained professional support throughout product development.Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, said: “The objective of the MOFET accelerators is to accelerate the transformation of manufacturing-oriented companies into companies that conduct R&D, namely, into high-tech companies, and to support them throughout all stages of this journey, from ideation to the development of a globally competitive innovative product. Over time, the ability of Israel’s manufacturing companies to compete with global industry leaders depends on technological innovation and the development of breakthrough products.”Through the accelerators, participating companies will be exposed to innovative solutions and advanced technologies, including access to leading researchers and domain experts; physical infrastructure for experimentation and techno-economic feasibility testing; as well as comprehensive business support for company management during the development of technological products. The program will also help companies build in-house R&D capacity, train leadership and teams, and connect to strategic partnerships, investors, and additional stakeholders in Israel and globally.The selected consortia include partnerships with leading strategic consulting firms, such as EY, Shaldor Consulting, Arieli Group, and Goldratt Group, as well as prominent investors including Dr. Shimon Eckhouse (founder of the Alon MedTech Ventures incubator and the global medical aesthetics companies Lumenis and Syneron), Shani Shenhav Group (supporting operations and investment activity with approximately 4,000 clients worldwide), Amir Zaidman (co-founder of The Kitchen Foodtech Hub incubator), and Dagan Eshel (co-founder of the Alpha Strauss initiative). The program also brings together R&D laboratories and academic institutions, including the Institute for Advanced Materials at the Technion, the Plastics and Rubber Center at Shenkar, Daron Laboratories, Taga, FoodLab, PlasticApp by Kafrit, and Gevasol Group.Companies seeking to participate in the new “Transition from Manufacturing to Development” program may do so through three flexible and independent stages: Ideation, Techno-economic Feasibility, and Product Development. Companies are not required to complete all stages and may enter the program at any stage based on their business and technological needs, while receiving close professional support from the selected accelerators.Selected AcceleratorsMatXThe MatX R&D Accelerator provides manufacturing companies with effective tools and professional support to advance innovation and R&D, with a focus on materials, including metals, ceramics, polymers, concrete, and glass. Operating through a multidisciplinary, systemic approach, MatX supports companies from ideation through business development, , funding, and the creation of strategic partnerships in Israel and worldwide, with the goal of delivering competitive, innovative products.The leading partnership between the Technion, Shani Shenhav Group, Plastics App, and CivicLabs Innovation Center combines extensive experience, advanced infrastructure, funding, and a supportive community. CEO Yitzhak Tal brings 15 years of experience in leading technological ventures as well as founding and managing biotechnology startups.PolyX Ltd.PolyX is a unique innovation accelerator established to unlock the potential of Israel’s polymer and composite materials industry and position it as a global leader. Led by and in partnership with industry leaders such as EY, Bing Connect, the Plastics and Rubber Center at Shenkar, Daron Laboratories, and the Plastics and Rubber Manufacturers of Israel, PolyX accelerator integrates technological, engineering, and business expertise.The accelerator provides comprehensive support to manufacturing plants conducting R&D of innovative products. PolyX specializes in polymers and composite materials as a technological foundation for applied solutions and addresses key industry barriers, including technological know-how, funding, physical infrastructure, regulation, business expertise, access to international markets, and R&D project management. CEO Dr. Malka Nir has approximately 25 years of experience in engineering management and leading industrial R&D processes.FFoodi Ltd.FFoodi will operate as an external innovation manager for Israel’s food manufacturers, connecting consumer needs with science, technology, and industry, and translating ideas into implementable solutions. FFoodi’s distinct advantage lies in its experienced professionals from the food industry, a team that has led numerous successful product launches in local and international markets.The partnership between leading food industry stakeholders, FoodLab, Amir Zaidman, Dagan Eshel, and EY, along with a broad expert network spanning the entire value chain, ensures that new products developed will successfully enter markets and generate business and social impact. CEO Amir Zaidman brings over 20 years of experience in business development and entrepreneurship, including founding The Kitchen Foodtech Hub incubator and serving on the boards of several food-tech companies.Spark LabsSpark Labs is an innovation accelerator formed through a partnership between Shaldor Consulting, Taga, and Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, and is dedicated to supporting manufacturing-oriented industrial companies. The accelerator program supports all venture stages, from ideation and R&D, through techno-economic proof, to serial manufacturing, funding, and market entry.Spark Labs offers inherent R&D capabilities, including expertise across multiple engineering disciplines, the use of artificial intelligence tools, and capabilities for development and integration across robotics, mechanics, hardware, and software, alongside the integration of academic and external domain experts. CEO Eran Elias has approximately 15 years of experience in medical technology companies and business consulting.ISG IntelligenceISG Intelligence specializes in building innovation infrastructure across industry and agriculture and serves as both an operational and strategic entity in the establishment, operation, and strengthening of result-oriented regional ecosystems, tightly connecting field challenges, industry, and research.In collaboration with Mashkei HaNegev Group and Goldratt Group, the accelerator is expected to provide access to approximately 1,500 manufacturing plants and work with innovation centers and technology incubators to create extensive collaborations between agriculture and industry. This effort aims to develop globally competitive products and strengthen Israel’s industrial ecosystem in the agricultural domain. CEO Basmat Sadeh has around 25 years of experience in leading industrial manufacturing companies in Israel.Gilboa NexusThe Gilboa Nexus Industrial Innovation Accelerator embodies a long-term strategic vision to establish a national and international center for industrial innovation. It combines the complementary strengths of two leading partners, Gevassol Group and Arieli Group, to create a platform enabling an efficient transition from innovative ideas to global-scale industrial manufacturing.The accelerator has developed a comprehensive methodology to support manufacturing companies through technological transformation, structured around the stages of ideation, techno-economic feasibility, and product development. Each stage delivers distinct value and lays the foundation for the next. CEO Mor Karassin brings approximately 10 years of experience as CEO of a center supporting industrial companies.

