LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment market is dominated by a mix of global pharmaceutical leaders and specialized ophthalmology-focused innovators. Companies are concentrating on advanced biologics, novel regenerative therapies, and targeted ophthalmic formulations to improve patient outcomes and expand therapeutic options. By strengthening clinical research, enhancing treatment delivery platforms, and ensuring regulatory compliance, vendors aim to reinforce their market presence. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, collaborative research prospects, and strategic partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment Market?

According to our research, Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A. led global sales in 2023 with a 100% market share. The company is completely involved in the neurotrophic keratitis treatment market, provides Oxervate (cenegermin-bkbj), the first FDA-approved topical biologic treatment for neurotrophic keratitis, a rare degenerative corneal disease. Oxervate contains recombinant human nerve growth factor (rhNGF) and is administered as an eye drop solution. It supports corneal healing by promoting nerve regeneration and restoring corneal integrity. The standard treatment regimen involves instilling one drop in the affected eye(s) six times daily for eight weeks.

How Concentrated Is the Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 100% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s substantial entry barriers—driven by limited approved therapies, significant clinical development challenges, and stringent regulatory pathways for rare disease treatments. Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A., holding 100% of the market share, maintains its dominance through proprietary biologic innovations, strong clinical evidence, and established physician trust. As research pipelines expand and next-generation therapies emerge, future competition may intensify, but the current landscape remains firmly controlled by this leading player.

•Leading companies include:

oDompé Farmaceutici S.p.A. (100%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: CorneaGen Inc., Claris Biotherapeutics Inc., BRIM Biotechnology Inc., Regenerx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and HLB Therapeutics Co. Ltd are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Aurion Biotech, Grand Pharma Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., HLB Therapeutics Co. Ltd., Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and BRIM Biotechnology Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Novartis AG, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A. and Mitotech S.A. are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Healio, Bayer Sp. z o.o., Novartis Poland Sp. z o.o., Roche s.r.o., SIFI, Pfizer Polska, Johnson & Johnson and Bausch + Lomb are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Phelcom Technologies, Dompé Farmaceutici, CFR Pharmaceuticals, Oyster Point Pharma and Walgreen Co are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Keratoconus treatment with contoured corneal tissue segments is transforming patient outcomes by enabling precise, minimally invasive corneal reshaping and improved vision restoration.

•Example: CorneaGen Corneal Tissue Addition for Keratoplasty (CTAK) (June 2024) assigns gamma-irradiated, sterile, non-immunogenic corneal tissue segments, laser-cut and customized to the patient's specific cone severity and location.

•These innovation aims to improve surgical outcomes and make optimal use of corneal donations.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching novel therapeutic advancements to accelerate the development and commercialization of treatments for rare ophthalmic conditions

•Enhancing clinical trial networks and global regulatory engagement to expand treatment access for long-term safety and efficacy

•Focusing on advanced drug-delivery technologies such as sustained-release ocular inserts, preservative-free formulations to improve patient adherence and outcomes

•Leveraging real-world evidence platforms and digital ophthalmology ecosystems to support early diagnosis, track corneal healing progression, NK patients

