Waleem Meat Factory Officially Launches in Al-Qassim, Strengthening Saudi Arabia’s Food Security

This is the heart of Waleem Meat’s operations. The facility stands as a testament to the brand’s dedication to quality, from sourcing and processing to delivering the finest meat products to customers across the region. It all starts with the perfect cut. Expertly prepared and ready to be transformed into a dining experience. This is quality you can see. Behind every package is a commitment to excellence. The people at Waleem Meat are essential to its operation, meticulously managing inventory to ensure that customers receive only the finest, highest-quality products. Inside the Waleem Meat facility, every measure is taken to ensure product safety and hygiene. Employees adhere to strict protocols as they operate modern packaging lines, guaranteeing that each product is handled with the utmost care from start to finish.

Saudi Arabia’s largest meat processing facility launches with 60-ton daily capacity, advancing food security and Vision 2030 goals.

QASSIM, QASSIM, SAUDI ARABIA, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waleem Meat Factory, the largest and most advanced meat processing facility in Saudi Arabia, officially announced its grand opening today in Buraidah, Al-Qassim. This state-of-the-art facility, with a production capacity of 60 tons per day, marks a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s journey towards food security and economic diversification, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The integrated project features advanced automated slaughterhouses and diverse production lines for chilled, processed, and frozen meat products. Operating under two distinct brands, Waleem Meat Factory is poised to cater to a wide range of customers, including hospitality companies, restaurants, and individual consumers.

A New Era in Meat Production

Established in 2020, Waleem Meat Factory is a pioneering project that combines cutting-edge technology with a commitment to the highest quality and safety standards. All products are processed in accordance with Islamic law, ensuring that consumers receive products that are both safe and of superior quality. The factory’s strategic location in Al-Qassim, the Kingdom’s food basket, provides a unique advantage in sourcing high-quality livestock and distributing products efficiently across the country.

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

Waleem Meat Factory is dedicated to sustainable practices and works closely with local suppliers to source the best livestock. The factory’s integrated model, from farm to fork, ensures complete traceability and control over the entire production process. This commitment to quality is reflected in every product that bears the Waleem name.

Distribution and Availability

To ensure wide accessibility, Waleem Meat Factory has partnered with modern distribution channels. Products are available for order and delivery in Riyadh and Al-Qassim through popular applications such as Keeta and Noon Minutes. This focus on customer convenience is a core part of the company’s strategy to become the leading meat provider in the Kingdom.

About Waleem Meat Factory:

Waleem Meat Factory is the largest meat processing facility in Saudi Arabia, located in Buraidah, Al-Qassim. With a daily production capacity of 60 tons, the factory offers a wide range of chilled, processed, and frozen meat products. The company is committed to the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability, and plays a vital role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s food security goals.

