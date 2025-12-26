Water And Sewage Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Water And Sewage Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Water And Sewage market is dominated by a mix of global established multinational corporations and local service providers. Companies are prioritizing infrastructure modernization, sustainable water management technologies, and regulatory compliance to enhance operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. Emphasis on digital solutions and smart water systems is increasing to address growing urbanization and resource scarcity. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on emerging opportunities and form strategic collaborations.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Water And Sewage Market?

According to our research, Veolia Environment SA led global sales in 2023 with a 3% market share. The Water+Waste division of the company completely involved in the water and sewage market, provides comprehensive water and wastewater management solutions, including water treatment, desalination, and recycling services. It ensures clean water supply and efficient sewage treatment for municipalities and industries. The company also offers sludge management, smart water technologies, and infrastructure maintenance, supporting sustainable resource management and environmental protection.

How Concentrated Is the Water And Sewage Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 7% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation underscores the sector’s localized operations, capital-intensive infrastructure needs, and strong regulatory oversight at regional levels, which collectively limit large-scale consolidation. Leading companies such as Veolia Environment SA, Sabesp, and American Water Works maintain competitive advantages through extensive service networks, public-private partnerships, and advanced treatment technologies. As urbanization, water scarcity, and sustainability pressures intensify globally, the industry is expected to witness gradual consolidation through mergers, government-backed investment programs, and technology partnerships aimed at improving operational efficiency, digital monitoring, and environmental compliance.

• Leading companies include:

o American Water Works Company Inc (6%)

o Veolia Environment SA (3%)

o Companhia de Saneamento Basico-Sabesp (0.7%)

o Water Corporation (0.5%)

o Thames Water Utilities Limited (0.5%)

o Xylem Inc (0.4%)

o Severn Trent plc (0.4%)

o United Utilities Group plc (0.3%)

o Engie SA (0.3%)

o Huaneng Power International Inc (0.3%)

Request a free sample of the Water And Sewage Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5487&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Nexus Water Group, Neptune Water Solutions, Corix Infrastructure Services (US) Inc, ABB Group, Prince Rupert Port Authority, Veolia North America, American Water Works Company, Inc, Xylem Inc, Aqua America, Inc are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia Environnement S.A, SUEZ Groupe S.A, Clean TeQ Water Limited, Sauber Environmental Solutions Private Limited, Adroit Associates Private Limited, SWA Water Australia Pty Ltd, WOG Group Pty Ltd, Thermax Limited, Kurita Water Industries Ltd, Aquatech Systems (Asia) Private Limited, Toshiba Water Solutions & Services Private Limited, Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Limited, Doosan Corporation, VA Tech Wabag Limited, Allpipe Technologies Pvt Ltd, Fluidchem Valves (India) Private Limited, Xylem Inc, Samyang Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd, Hung Hua Construction Company Limited, CTCI Corporation, and FujiClean Co, Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: United Utilities Group Public Limited Company, Pentair Public Limited Company, Veolia Environnement S.A, SUEZ Groupe, Kemira Oyj (Kemira Global), Mott MacDonald Group Limited, Remondis SE & Co. KG, VA Tech Wabag Limited, Feralco Holding AG, Hydrite Chemical Company, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A, Skanska AB, The York Water Company, Lenntech B.V, Evonik Industries AG, Salinity Solutions Limited, Alfa Laval AB, Ekopak S.r.l, Westlake Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG, Kurita Europe GmbH, SNF Floerger S.A, Kemira Oyj (Kemira Global), LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, ABB Group, Membion GmbH, ACA Pescara S.r.l, and De Watergroep N.V are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Veolia Environnement S.A, SUEZ Groupe, Ecolab Inc, Mosvodokanal State Unitary Enterprise, Smart Water Magazine, Gruppa Ilim AO are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Veolia Environnement S.A, Suez S.A, Ecolab Inc, Kurita Water Industries Ltd, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Aegea Saneamento e Participações S.A, Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP), BRK Ambiental S.A, Iguá Saneamento S.A, Aguas Andinas S.A, and Empresa de Servicios Sanitarios Bio Bio S.A. (Essbio) are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Advanced Filtration Technologies In Wastewater Management is transforming membrane filtration and biological nutrient removal.

• Example: Synagro Technologies, Inc SynaPure System (May 2024) assigns engineered to eliminate a broad spectrum of contaminants, such as chemical oxygen demand (COD), suspended and dissolved solids, nutrients, metals, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and emerging pollutants, achieving efficiency rates of up to 98% in contaminant removal.

• These innovations provide sustainable and cost-effective solutions for treating complex influent streams, including landfill leachate, industrial wastewater and lagoon wastewater.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Investing in advanced water treatment technologies to improve water quality and reduce environmental impact

• Expanding infrastructure through public-private partnerships and strategic funding to increase service coverage

• Implementing smart water management systems using IoT and data analytics for efficient monitoring and leak detection

• Adopting cloud-based platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) - driven solutions to optimize resource allocation, maintenance, and regulatory compliance

Access the detailed Water And Sewage Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-and-sewage-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.