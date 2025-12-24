Across Mountains and Seas, Discovering Fujian, China with Global Influencers

Global Influencers Flowerpin, Quanzhou, China Taining, Fujian, China

December 10th to 16th, a delegation of 16 renowned overseas influencers gathered in Fujian for a week-long immersive cultural journey.

FUJIAN, CHINA, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- December 10th to 16th, a week-long immersive cultural and tourism exploration of China was launched in Fujian with ICN Media. 16 renowned overseas influencers and media representatives from the United States, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, Russia, Rwanda, and other countries gathered in Fujian, a land full of fortune, to embark on a journey blending culture and nature.Traveling across Xiamen, Quanzhou, Longyan (home to the Fujian Tulou), Wuyi Mountain, Fuzhou, and Taining, the delegation got to experience the unique charm of Fujian's five UNESCO World Heritage Sites, lavishing praise on this land that seamlessly blends maritime civilization with mountain-forest essence.After personally trying the intangible cultural heritage of hairpin flower in Quanzhou, Singaporean KOL Yuuno shared her insights on social media, with the content surpassing one million views within 24 hours. African KOL Mike stood in front of the Yongding Tulou, deeply awed by the grandeur and intricacy of this architectural marvel of the East. In Wuyi Mountain, a dual World Heritage site for both culture and nature, ICN host Justin drifted along the Nine-bend Stream, savored the aroma of rock tea, and contemplated the Eastern philosophical concept of "harmony between humanity and nature" amid the picturesque landscape.Moreover, what left all the influencers in amazement was the World Natural Heritage site and Global Geopark in Taining. The delegation cruised on the Golden Lake, marveling at the magnificent water landscape where Danxia landforms blend with clear waters. They climbed up to Ganlu Temple nestled within a cliff cave which built in the Song Dynasty, and admired the thousand-year history. Here, natural wonders and cultural faith coexist in harmony, leaving the international guests who had traveled from afar in awe and reluctant to leave.ICN Media has a channel named Global View On China, which invites international influencers and outstanding youth representatives to explore various regions of China since 2016. The delegation experienced local heritage and captured cultural dialogues through their lenses, vividly presenting the unique value of the province's World Heritage Sites. They unanimously expressed that Fujian not only preserves complete and diverse cultural and natural heritage but also ensures these legacies remain dynamically alive in contemporary life. This concept of "living heritage" proved truly unforgettable. Through an international perspective, this journey vividly presented to the world a multifaceted Fujian where tradition and modernity intertwine, and mountains, seas, and humanity resonate in harmony.

2025 Highly recommend Fujian when you come to China

