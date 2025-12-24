FAW TRUCKS Convenes 2026 Global Partners Conference in Chengdu, China

BEIJING, CHINA, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, FAW TRUCKS successfully convened the 2026 Global Partners Conference in Chengdu, China, under the theme “Intelligence Drives, Quality Thrives.” Representatives from government agencies, financial institutions, and distribution partners from multiple countries gathered to review FAW TRUCKS’ international achievements and outline the next phase of global cooperation.

Against an increasingly complex and evolving global market landscape, FAW TRUCKS reaffirmed its commitment to its international development strategy, continuously strengthening its operational systems and global capabilities. Both the scale and quality of its overseas business have achieved steady growth, marking a new stage in the company’s international operations. As competition in the global commercial vehicle industry evolves beyond individual products toward comprehensive system capabilities, ecosystem collaboration, and long-term value creation, FAW TRUCKS remains focused on working closely with global partners in an open and win-win approach to seize emerging opportunities.

During the conference, FAW TRUCKS officially introduced its five overseas core product brands: CORTRON, DORTRON, LITRON, PITRON, and BOTRON. Independently positioned yet strategically coordinated, the five brands form a comprehensive and multi-dimensional product portfolio covering diverse application scenarios and market segments. This structure enables FAW TRUCKS to deliver more targeted value propositions and professional solutions to customers worldwide. At the same time, the company announced a global upgrade of its terminal brand identity, further enhancing brand consistency and customer experience across international markets.

The conference also marked the official launch of FAW TRUCKS’ Saudi Arabia subsidiary, representing a significant milestone in the company’s localization strategy in the Middle East. Looking ahead, FAW TRUCKS will continue to advance its global localization strategy by accelerating the establishment of subsidiaries, manufacturing facilities, and service networks in key markets, building a comprehensive overseas operating system encompassing R&D, manufacturing, sales, after-sales service, and financial support.

Aligned with its 2026 development roadmap, FAW TRUCKS released a new set of overseas business policies and market strategies. These initiatives will focus on six core areas: branding plan, product portfolio expansion, channel support programs, aftersales system enhancement, financial solutions, and delivery assurance. Through these measures, FAW TRUCKS aims to empower global partners and reinforce a foundation for sustainable, long-term cooperation.

Driven by a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation, FAW TRUCKS continues to advance technological development and scenario-based product adaptation. At the conference, the company unveiled two new products, DQ and DM, further enriching its overseas lineup and supporting partners in strengthening market competitiveness and operational returns.

Looking forward, guided by its “SPRINT 2030” international strategy, FAW TRUCKS will work hand in hand with global partners to deepen collaboration and co-build a resilient ecosystem. With superior products, robust systems, and an open global mindset, FAW TRUCKS is committed to expanding opportunities in the global commercial vehicle market and demonstrating the enduring strength and long-term value of China’s commercial vehicle brands on the world stage.

