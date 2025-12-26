Aarav Solutions Launches AI-Powered CPQ Chatbot on Odoo to Enable Intelligent Digital Sales for Enterprise Customers
Our AI-powered CPQ Chatbot enables customers to order through a consumer-grade digital experience while preserving enterprise-level control over pricing, discounts, and commercial governance.”NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarav Solutions, a global digital transformation and enterprise solutions company specializing in Odoo-based platforms and AI-driven business accelerators, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Chatbot on Odoo, a next-generation conversational commerce solution designed to allow customers to configure products, receive real-time pricing, apply eligible discounts, and complete orders directly through an intelligent, guided digital experience.
— Raj Darji, Founder & CEO
The new CPQ Chatbot represents a significant evolution in how organizations deploy Odoo for customer-facing sales. By combining Odoo’s native product, pricing, and order management capabilities with artificial intelligence and conversational interfaces, Aarav Solutions is enabling businesses to move beyond traditional, form-driven CPQ workflows and toward a more intuitive, self-service model that meets the expectations of modern buyers across B2B, B2C, and enterprise environments.
“As buying behavior continues to shift toward digital-first engagement, customers increasingly expect the ability to place orders quickly and independently, without relying on sales representatives for routine or repeat transactions. At the same time, enterprises must maintain strict governance over pricing, discounts, minimum order quantities, and contractual terms. Our CPQ Chatbot has been designed to address both needs simultaneously, delivering a consumer-grade experience underpinned by enterprise-grade controls,” said Raj Darji, Founder and CEO of Aarav Solutions.
Raj further emphasised, “Artificial intelligence plays a central role in enhancing the buying experience without compromising commercial control. The chatbot leverages AI to interpret customer intent, surface relevant products, suggest complementary items, and identify missing essentials based on context and historical behavior, while all pricing, discount, and validation logic continues to be executed within Odoo, ensuring that AI augments — rather than overrides — established business rules.”
The chatbot is built natively on Odoo and operates directly on live product catalogs, customer-specific pricelists, discount rules, and fulfillment constraints. This ensures that every interaction remains accurate, auditable, and fully aligned with the organization’s commercial policies. Unlike standalone chat or e-commerce overlays, the solution does not duplicate data or introduce parallel pricing logic, preserving Odoo as the single source of truth across the order lifecycle.
With this launch, Aarav Solutions is addressing a growing gap in the market. While many organizations have invested heavily in ERP and CPQ platforms, customer-facing ordering experiences often remain fragmented, unintuitive, or overly dependent on manual intervention. The CPQ Chatbot bridges this gap by making sophisticated pricing and configuration logic accessible through guided journeys and natural language interactions, reducing friction for customers while improving operational efficiency for businesses.
“The solution has been designed to support multiple buying journeys aligned to different customer behaviors and commercial models,” said Sriram Ramakrishnan, Chief Technology Officer of Aarav Solutions. “Customers can discover and purchase through offer-led experiences with clear visibility into discounts and savings, quickly reorder frequently purchased items using historical buying patterns, browse structured product categories enriched with intelligent recommendations, or place orders using natural language by simply typing what they need. Across every journey, pricing transparency, discount application, and rule enforcement are handled automatically, ensuring consistency, accuracy, and trust.”
Sriram added that for enterprise connectivity businesses, the chatbot significantly simplifies complex service ordering scenarios involving customer-specific contract pricing, committed volumes, minimum order thresholds, and bundle or pack constraints across connectivity products and services. “Existing customers can rapidly reorder previously subscribed services or capacity add-ons, while the system intelligently highlights cost savings derived from negotiated enterprise agreements and long-term contract pricing, without introducing manual effort or commercial risk,” he said.
He further emphasized that the chatbot is architected to run natively within the Odoo platform, optimized to operate efficiently without excessive token consumption, while still leveraging AI where it delivers the most value. “Customers retain full flexibility to use their LLM of choice, ensuring alignment with their security, cost, and performance preferences.” Sriram concluded.
“Organizations adopting digital, self-service CPQ experiences are seeing clear business benefits, including faster order placement, reduced manual order entry, fewer pricing and discount errors, and improved customer engagement,” said Bhavin Patel, Chief Operating Officer of Aarav Solutions. “By shifting a significant share of transactional and repeat orders to a governed, self-service channel, businesses can scale revenue efficiently without a proportional increase in sales operations or customer support overhead.”
He added that the AI-powered CPQ Chatbot is currently available to existing Aarav Solutions customers as part of a controlled pilot program, with commercial general availability (GA) planned for early January 2026. “The solution supports B2B, B2C, and hybrid enterprise models and can be configured to align with each customer’s commercial policies, branding requirements, and preferred buying journeys, making it a highly adaptable platform for organizations at different stages of digital maturity,” Bhavin said.
Bhavin further noted that Aarav Solutions will be showcasing the full capabilities of the CPQ Chatbot at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona in March 2026, where the company will demonstrate how conversational, AI-driven CPQ can transform customer-facing digital sales for enterprise connectivity, wholesale, and hybrid commerce businesses.
About Aarav Solutions
Aarav Solutions is a global Product Engineering and IT Consulting organization committed to delivering transformative technology solutions. As a trusted partner in innovation, we specialize in crafting custom software solutions and harnessing the power of Generative AI to empower businesses across Smart Cities, Telecom, and Financial Services.
As a trusted Odoo Implementation Partner, we specialize in tailoring robust business solutions to meet the unique needs of our clients worldwide. Our seasoned team of Odoo developers leverages the modular architecture of Odoo to deliver customized CRM & ERP solutions that seamlessly integrate across various business functions in over more than 12 countries, including the USA, UK, India, Canada, UAE, Australia and Singapore.
Marketing Manager
Aarav Solutions
+1 718-618-4923
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.