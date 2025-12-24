Submit Release
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on President Ilham Aliyev's birthday

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On December 23, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The President of Iran congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart on his upcoming birthday, wishing him new...

23 December 2025, 18:42

