Industry Outlook: Growing Demand for High-Performance Displays
LED displays are undergoing a transformation growth, as many sectors move from traditional display formats towards modern LED-based platforms for digital communication. LED displays have become the center of digitization strategies around the world, thanks to the advent of technologies such as 4K/8K, HDR (High-dynamic range), fine-pixel pitch technology and energy-saving LED drivers.
The 2025 landscape will be defined by the growing adoption of blockchain across industries:
1. Retail and DOOH Advertising: Brands invest more in digital out of home displays (DOOH), interactive stores, and immersive experiences. High-refresh rate LED walls provide unmatched engagement and are increasingly used in shopping malls as well as street billboards and commercial plazas.
2. Broadcasting & entertainment: Demand for ultra-fine pixel pitch LED screens is increasing due to virtual production studios, XR stages and XR-ready TVs. LED backdrops are replacing traditional green-screen workflows in TV stations, concert venues, escorts, film production, and escorts.
3. Smart Cities & Transportation: Urban modernization drives city governments to adopt LED displays that are energy-efficient, weather-resistant and can be used for public information.
4. Corporate, Education & Control Centers: Boardrooms and universities, as well as security monitoring centers and control rooms, require visualization systems that are stable, reliable, with long-term operation.
Analysts predict that LED displays are expected to grow at double-digit rates each year through 2025. This growth will be fueled by the growing demand for customization, localization and technical reliability. Envision's global installation network and 20-year legacy in manufacturing position the company to be a leading provider for brands looking for stable, long-term partners.
Global Presence & Certifications: Assuring Reliability on Every Market
Certification is an important indicator for international buyers of safety, quality and performance over the long term. Envision has invested strategically in comprehensive testing, international standardization, and compliance to meet the demands of global clients.
Extensive Global Certification Portfolio
Envision LED products are certified internationally and meet strict global standards.
CE (Europe)
TUV certification of safety and structure
FCC (U.S.)
RoHS
UL / ETL / CSA (North America)
PSE (Japan)
KC (Korea)
CCC / CQC (China)
CB
This will ensure full compliance in Europe, North America and the Middle East. It also covers Southeast Asia, Oceania and other rapidly growing markets.
Strong Global Exhibition Footprint
Envision's global presence is also strengthened by its long-term participation at major industry exhibitions where it showcases the latest LED innovations and links with regional partners. The following are some of the most prestigious events:
Canton Fair
LED China
ISLE
Digital Signage China (DS China)
PLASA Show
InfoComm (USA, Asia, Middle East)
ISE
ISA International Sign Expo
LDI (Live Design International)
NAB Show (Broadcasting & Media)
Envision's global presence is enhanced by these exhibitions. Envision introduces new technology and builds strategic partnerships with end-users, integrator and resellers in more than 120 different countries.
Why Envision leads the global LED industry
Envision, founded 20 years ago as a regional manufacturer of LEDs, has grown into a global leader in visual technology. The success of Envision is based on three key strengths: manufacturing capability, technological innovation, and customer-centric services.
1. Technological Excellence & Manufacturing Power
Envision is located in Southeast China’s technology manufacturing hub. The modern, thirty-acre facility includes:
A monthly capacity of more than 20 million LEDs
Precision quality control, advanced SMT lines and automated assembly
Fast delivery and high-efficiency production systems are ensured by the use of high-efficiency production systems
Envision can support multiple regions, large projects, complex customization, and high-complexity customization simultaneously.
2. Globalization Strategy: Localization for Global Markets
Envision, which receives 80% of sales revenue from overseas, has created a service network to ensure that each region gets:
Local technical support
Local sales communication
Installation and after-sales services are faster
Customized products for specific markets
This approach ensures that each customer has a seamless project experience, from the consultation through to the deployment.
3. Premium Product Portfolio & Application Scenarios
Envision has a portfolio of LED products that covers the entire range of commercial applications.
Indoor fine pixel-pitch display for board rooms, control rooms and broadcasting
Fixed LED outdoor billboards For advertising and smart cities
LED Panels for Concerts and Touring Events - Rent & Stage
LED perimeter display for sporting stadiums
Innovative LED solutions including cubes and transparent LED screens as well as curved displays.
Envision's versatile solutions enable it to support industries such as retail, entertainment and transportation, corporate communications, government projects, media production, and more.
4. Global Customer Cases
Envision's technologies have been installed in more than 120 countries.
Airports and metro stations international
Fortune 500 retail brands
Professional sports venues
National broadcasting centres
Movie chains and entertainment groups
Smart-city and large shopping malls
Envision has demonstrated its ability to meet the high standards set by global clients who demand reliability, visual excellence and long-term performances.
Conclusion: Envision’s Commitment To Global LED Innovation
Envision is committed to providing businesses, governments and commercial spaces world-class solutions as the LED display market grows in 2025. Envision is positioned well to strengthen its leadership position as a trusted Commercial LED Display Solutions supplier. It has strong international certifications and an advanced manufacturing base.
