Top 10 Insights from Derun Green Building: A High Quality Silicone Oil Paper Sheet Supplier at the Canton Fair 2026

WEIFANG, SHANDONG, CHINA, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global culinary and food packaging landscape is undergoing a seismic shift toward sustainability and efficiency. As the industry prepares for the prestigious Canton Fair 2026, international buyers are scouting for partners who can bridge the gap between high-performance materials and eco-friendly standards. At the forefront of this movement stands Derun Green Building (Shandong) Composite Materials Co., Ltd., a High Quality Silicone Oil Paper Sheet Supplier that has redefined the standards of food-grade composites.Part I: The Grand Stage—Canton Fair Spring 2026The 139th China Import and Export Fair, globally known as the Canton Fair, remains the ultimate barometer for global trade. For the Spring 2026 session, the event is set to break records in both exhibitor diversity and technological integration.1. Event Schedule and Global SignificanceThe Canton Fair 2026 Spring Session will be held in three phases from April 15 to May 5, 2026, at the iconic Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou.Phase 1 (April 15 – 19): Focuses on Electronics, Machinery, and New Materials.Phase 2 (April 23 – 27): Highlights Consumer Goods, Gifts, and Home Decor.Phase 3 (May 1 – 5): Features Textiles, Medical Products, and Food.For a High Quality Silicone Oil Paper Sheet Supplier like Derun, this event serves as a critical junction to meet with wholesalers and distributors from Europe, North America, and the Middle East.2. Trends to Watch: The "Green" RevolutionIn 2026, the primary theme of the fair is "Sustainable Innovation." Global regulations on single-use plastics have intensified, leading to a massive demand for biodegradable and compostable paper-based solutions. Visitors at the 2026 fair will witness a surge in FSC-certified wood pulp products and food-grade silicone-coated materials that offer a circular lifecycle.3. Digitalization and Smart SourcingThe 2026 fair will further integrate "Smart Sourcing" tools, allowing buyers to use AI-driven platforms to match with suppliers based on specific certifications like BRC, SEDEX, and LFGB. This ensures that the sourcing process is not only efficient but also compliant with the highest international safety standards.Part II: Derun Green Building—Core Strengths and Market InsightsAs the industry converges in Guangzhou, Derun Green Building (Shandong) Composite Materials Co., Ltd. stands out with its massive scale and uncompromising quality. Here are the core insights into why they are a leader in the composite materials sector.4. Unmatched Production ScaleDerun is not just a supplier; it is a manufacturing powerhouse. Equipped with over 20 sets of advanced production facilities, including large-scale silicone coating machines and automatic rewinding machines, the company has recently added two fully automatic coating lines. This expansion brings their annual output to over 20,000 tons, ensuring they can handle the largest global bulk orders with ease.5. Premium Raw Materials: 100% Virgin Wood PulpThe secret to their "High Quality" label lies in the source. Derun uses 100% imported virgin wood pulp. Unlike recycled paper, virgin pulp provides superior tensile strength and heat resistance, essential for high-temperature baking and industrial food processing.6. Comprehensive Global CertificationsIn the food industry, trust is built on certification. Derun has meticulously secured a full suite of international credentials:Safety & Health: FDA (USA), LFGB (Europe), QS (China).Quality Management: ISO9001.Social Responsibility: SEDEX, BRC.Specialty Markets: KOSHER (for religious dietary requirements).Sustainability: FSC (Forest Stewardship Council).7. Product Versatility and Application ScenariosDerun’s product catalog is designed to meet every modern kitchen and industrial need.Baking & Steaming: Their square baking parchment and steaming paper are staples in professional bakeries and dim sum restaurants.The Air Fryer Boom: With the global air fryer market projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% through 2026, Derun’s specialized air fryer liners are currently their highest-demand item, offering heat resistance and non-stick properties that simplify healthy cooking.Industrial Rolls: For large-scale food processors, their silicone baking paper jumbo rolls provide a cost-effective, high-efficiency solution.8. The Technology of Non-Stick Silicone CoatingThe application of food-grade silicone oil is a precision science. Derun’s advanced coating technology ensures a perfectly uniform layer that prevents food from sticking even at temperatures exceeding 230°C. This eliminates the need for extra grease, aligning with the global "healthy eating" trend.9. Strategic Export PresenceWith products exported to 25 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, and beyond, Derun has built a robust logistics network. Their reputation for punctual delivery and competitive pricing has made them a preferred partner for global retail giants and industrial food groups.10. Industry Outlook: The Future is Bio-BasedLooking toward 2027 and beyond, the industry is moving toward "Plastic-Free" coatings. Derun is already investing in R&D for next-generation bio-coatings. Their commitment to "Green Building" is not just in their name; it is in their long-term strategy to provide the most reliable and eco-conscious products in the market.Conclusion: Partnering for a Win-Win FutureAs the Canton Fair 2026 approaches, the demand for high-quality, certified food packaging materials has never been higher. Derun Green Building (Shandong) Composite Materials Co., Ltd. offers the perfect blend of technical expertise, massive production capacity, and a deep commitment to global safety standards. Whether you are a small bakery chain or a multinational distributor, Derun provides the reliability you need to thrive in a competitive market.Join the movement toward high-quality, sustainable food packaging.Official Website: https://www.derunfoodpaper.com/

