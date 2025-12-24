TicketsCandy Introduces New Event Page Themes for the Holiday Season

Event Themes

TicketsCandy launches 30 new event page themes for the holiday season, helping organizers improve event ticketing pages with modern designs and animations.

The new themes help organizers create pages that feel special and match the mood of their event.” — Dmitry Yarchuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketsCandy has released a new update that gives event pages a fresh visual upgrade just in time for the Christmas and New Year season. Event organizers can now choose from 30 new page themes designed to help events stand out and attract more attention during the busiest time of the year.Many organizers use the same basic layouts for event ticketing , which can make events blend together online. This update solves that problem by giving each event page a clear visual style. The new themes help events look more festive, modern, or elegant, depending on the audience and occasion.The update adds 30 new themes on top of TicketsCandy’s classic designs. There are 18 colorful themes built with vibrant gradient styles that catch the eye and work well for holiday markets, parties, and family events. There are also 12 dark themes made for a clean and classic look, ideal for concerts, New Year celebrations, and formal gatherings.All new themes include smooth liquid-style animations that add motion without distracting from ticket sales. During beta testing, the all-black “Black Licorice” theme quickly became a favorite for organizers who wanted a luxury feel for their event pages.“Visual presentation matters more than ever in event ticketing,” said Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy. “These new themes help organizers create pages that feel special and match the mood of their event, whether it’s a festive Christmas market or a stylish New Year party.”The themes are easy to apply. Organizers can open their event dashboard, go to the Event Page section, and select a new option called “Theme.” Changes appear instantly, allowing organizers to test different looks before sharing their event link.Early feedback shows that events using the new themes see stronger engagement on their pages, with organizers reporting higher interest and longer visit times. This visual update supports TicketsCandy’s mission to offer simple and effective event ticketing for large and small events without adding extra work.The new themes further position TicketsCandy as a flexible Eventbrite alternative , offering modern design tools alongside powerful ticketing features. From holiday pop-ups to large-scale New Year events, organizers can now match their page design to their brand and audience.TicketsCandy provides free event ticketing tools for events of all sizes, from local community gatherings to large public attractions. Organizers keep 100% of their ticket revenue, with payments securely processed through Square.

