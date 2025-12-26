TokTak Unifies Global AI Content Platform Under toktak.ai as Link-Based Creation Surges Worldwide

TokTak: World's first link-based AI platform automatically converts any product URL into social media content (Shorts, Carousel Posts, Blogs) for instant publishing. A set of beauty product images, a video, and a blog post—created from a single product link with TokTak.

World’s first link-based AI platform that auto-creates and publishes social content across channels, now available via a single global domain with USD billing.

Seeing our monthly content generation surpass 300,000 pieces and our total views reach 300 million is a clear sign that our link-based, AI-driven workflow is being adopted by real marketing teams.” — Jin Kim, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Bodaplay

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TokTak, an AI-powered content automation platform, has unified its global service under a single domain, toktak.ai , giving businesses and creators one address for accessing the platform from anywhere in the world. With this change, TokTak is positioning itself as a global standard for “link-first” social content creation and distribution.TokTak is the world’s first link-based AI platform that lets users paste a product URL or enter a product name and have AI automatically generate ready-to-publish social content. From a single link, TokTak creates short-form video scripts, carousel-style posts, and blog-style copy, then publishes them across connected social channels. By centering the workflow on the product link rather than manual editing, TokTak helps small teams and solo sellers keep up with multi-channel marketing without rebuilding every asset from scratch.The impact of this approach is visible in the platform’s growth. According to the company, TokTak now generates and publishes more than 300,000 pieces of content every month, while its active user base has been growing by an average of 83 percent per month. Content created through TokTak has accumulated over 300 million views across social channels, a level of activity the company sees as clear evidence that its world-first, link-based AI workflows are being adopted in real marketing operations by sellers, creators, and affiliate marketers.The move to a single domain is intended to make that adoption even easier. By designating toktak.ai as the global entry point, TokTak allows users to sign up, generate content, and manage their plans from the same address, whether they are operating in Asia, North America, Europe, or beyond.On top of this, the global service supports 11 languages, with English as the primary working language and additional options including Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Indonesian. When users switch languages inside TokTak, both the interface and AI-generated content—such as subtitles, body copy, and carousel text—are adapted to the selected language. This makes it easier for cross-border sellers and affiliate marketers to localize content for multiple markets while continuing to work from a single product source.To match this global reach, TokTak has also standardized how users pay. For customers paying in U.S. dollars, the platform offers a unified global pricing model available as subscriptions and credit bundles. Payments can be made via PayPal or 3D Secure–enabled card payments, with the same set of plans and features available regardless of where the user is located.“Since we opened up TokTak to global users, we’ve started to see how deeply it can fit into everyday workflows,” said Jin Kim, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Bodaplay, the company behind TokTak. “Seeing our monthly content generation surpass 300,000 pieces and our total views reach 300 million has validated what we believed from the beginning. For us, these numbers are a clear sign that the world’s first link-based, AI-driven workflow is being adopted by real marketing teams, not just tested in demos.”“Our focus going forward is to make it possible for small teams and solo sellers to test and grow in global markets with nothing more than a product link and a few clicks, instead of wrestling with complex editing tools,” Kim added. “We want TokTak to be the kind of global tool that teams keep using because it genuinely matches the way they work.”Businesses and creators who want to explore TokTak’s global service can sign up at https://toktak.ai and start by entering a product URL or product name.

