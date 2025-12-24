LogsDay Report: Sleep Experts Warn Against These Foods You Should Never Eat Before Bed

Foods You Should Never Eat Before Bed (According to Sleep Experts)

Expert nutrition and sleep researchers share key sleep-disrupting foods you should never eat before bed and how late-night eating habits affect overall health.

Late-night food choices influence digestion, stress hormones, and sleep quality.” — Laura Channing, Registered Dietitian

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyday eating habits play a crucial role in how well we sleep. According to leading sleep specialists and nutritional experts, certain foods eaten close to bedtime can significantly disrupt sleep quality, digestion, and even hormone balance. The new article published on 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐬𝐃𝐚𝐲, "𝑭𝒐𝒐𝒅𝒔 𝒀𝒐𝒖 𝑺𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝑵𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝑬𝒂𝒕 𝑩𝒆𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝑩𝒆𝒅 (𝑨𝒄𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝑺𝒍𝒆𝒆𝒑 𝑬𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒕𝒔)", highlights the most common nighttime eating mistakes and offers clear guidance for healthier bedtime routines.

With millions of people struggling with poor sleep worldwide, the impact of what we eat has become a vital part of overall wellness discussions. The LogsDay article breaks down what foods keep the brain active when the body should be winding down and why avoiding them can lead to a more restful night.

𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬

Eating late at night or choosing the wrong foods before bed can confuse the body’s natural sleep rhythms. Sleep experts explain that the body prepares for rest by lowering core temperature and slowing digestion. However, heavy, spicy, or sugary foods can keep digestion active longer, delaying the onset of deep sleep and leading to discomfort such as acid reflux.

“Nighttime eating habits set the stage for how our body transitions into sleep,” says Certified Sleep Specialist Dr. Amy Reynolds. “Consuming foods that are hard to digest or stimulating close to bedtime can override the body’s sleep signals, making it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep.”

According to Dr. Reynolds, the number of people reporting poor sleep due to late-night food choices has increased steadily. “It’s not just when you eat, but what you eat. Simple changes in dinner and snack choices can dramatically improve sleep quality,” she adds.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐚𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐝

The LogsDay article identifies several categories of foods that commonly disrupt sleep if eaten too close to bedtime:

1. 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬:

Spices like chili and hot sauces can raise body temperature and trigger acid reflux when lying down, making it difficult to fall asleep comfortably.

2. 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐅𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬:

Heavy meals such as burgers, fries, and other high-fat options take longer to digest. This increased digestive time keeps the body active and can lead to restlessness.

3. 𝐂𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐞-𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬:

It’s not just coffee — chocolate and teas with caffeine can stimulate the nervous system hours after consumption, blocking sleep-inducing hormones.

4. 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬:

Cakes, cookies, and other desserts can cause blood sugar spikes followed by crashes that wake the body during the night.

5. 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬:

Items like citrus fruits and tomato-based sauces increase stomach acid, which can trigger reflux and coughing at night.

6. 𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬:

While alcohol may seem sedating, it actually disrupts the sleep cycle and reduces overall sleep quality, leading to frequent awakenings.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠

To help readers make better dietary choices before bed, the article includes practical insights from both sleep scientists and nutrition professionals.

Registered Dietitian Laura Channing, RD, explains:

“𝑪𝒉𝒐𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒆𝒓, 𝒃𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒅 𝒎𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒓 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 — 𝒔𝒖𝒄𝒉 𝒂𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒏 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒗𝒆𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔 — 𝒔𝒖𝒑𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒐𝒅𝒚’𝒔 𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒅-𝒅𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔. 𝑨𝒗𝒐𝒊𝒅 𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒘𝒐 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒃𝒆𝒅𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒘 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝒅𝒊𝒈𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏.”

Similarly, Board Certified Nutritionist Michael Trent, CN, notes:

“𝑭𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝒂𝒇𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒔 𝒉𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒔, 𝒅𝒊𝒈𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏 𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒄𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒚. 𝑾𝒉𝒆𝒏 𝒘𝒆 𝒂𝒗𝒐𝒊𝒅 𝒉𝒊𝒈𝒉 𝒔𝒖𝒈𝒂𝒓, 𝒉𝒊𝒈𝒉 𝒇𝒂𝒕, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒄𝒚 𝒇𝒐𝒐𝒅𝒔 𝒂𝒕 𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕, 𝒘𝒆 𝒈𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒃𝒐𝒅𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒅𝒆𝒆𝒑𝒍𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒋𝒖𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒆.”

These expert insights support the key message that mindful eating habits can improve both sleep and daytime well-being.

𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐲 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩

In addition to food lists, the LogsDay article offers actionable tips for winding down your diet before bed:

• Eat dinner earlier in the evening — aim for at least 2–3 hours before sleep.

• Choose lighter meals with lean protein and fiber to reduce digestive strain.

• Limit sweets and caffeine after midday to prevent stimulation at night.

• Hydrate earlier in the day to minimize middle-of-the-night bathroom trips.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Poor sleep is associated with a range of health issues including weakened immunity, increased stress, and impaired cognitive function. Experts emphasize that consistent sleep habits and proper food choices are foundational to both physical and mental health.

“Sleep is one of the pillars of health, just like nutrition and exercise,” says Dr. Reynolds. “If we ignore how diet influences sleep, we are missing a critical part of overall wellness.”

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞-𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬

