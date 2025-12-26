▲Soo-young Park, COO of MOIN, and Chang-yong Lee, Governor of the Bank of Korea

MOIN Receives “2025 Bank of Korea Governor’s Awards” as the Only Fintech in FX Category

EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOIN, a leading South Korean fintech specializing in cross-border payment solutions, announced today that it has received the “2025 Bank of Korea Governor’s Award” in the Foreign Exchange category. MOIN is the only fintech recognized in this category this year, standing alongside major commercial and global investment banks.The Bank of Korea Governor’s Award is an annual honor recognizing institutions and individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of the nation’s financial industry and the effective execution of the central bank’s operations. This year’s recipients include South Korea’s major financial institutions such as KB Kookmin, Woori, Hana, and Shinhan Bank, as well as prominent global investment banks.MOIN was specifically recognized for its deep understanding of foreign exchange systems, stable operational excellence, and strict adherence to regulatory compliance. This distinction underscores MOIN’s position as a trusted player within the highly regulated financial ecosystem, bridging the gap between innovative fintech solutions and institutional reliability.As a licensed cross-border remittance provider, MOIN has been tackling the inefficiencies of traditional banking through its proprietary MOIN Payment Network (MPN). Originally launched as a specialized service for international students, MOIN has since expanded into a comprehensive B2B solution provider, offering fast and cost-effective remittance and settlement services for enterprises, platforms, and e-commerce businesses.This latest accolade follows a series of global and domestic recognitions that reinforce MOIN’s market leadership. The company was previously named one of KPMG’s “Global Fintech 100” and officially listed as the only South Korean remittance provider in the World Bank Price Index. Furthermore, MOIN recently became the non-bank financial institution to be honored for excellence in Suspicious Transaction Reporting (STR) by the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU), further validating its robust anti-money laundering (AML) controls and regulatory capabilities.“We are honored to be the sole fintech recipient of this award alongside leading commercial banks,” said Ilseok Suh, CEO of MOIN. “This recognition validates our commitment to strong compliance and operational integrity. We will continue to innovate and eliminate inefficiencies in traditional finance, setting new global standards for cross-border payments.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.