Fight Week Activities Kick Off for 'Ring V: Night of the Samurai' at Boulevard City

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fight Week activities for Ring V: Night of the Samurai officially kicked off today (Tuesday) at the Global Theater in Boulevard City, as part of Riyadh Season 2025, marking the formal start of the highly anticipated fight week with the arrival of the world’s leading boxing stars set to compete in the upcoming global event.The opening event witnessed the arrival of a distinguished lineup of international boxers on the red carpet, led by Reito Tsutsumi, Leobardo Sanchez, Taiga Imanaga, Eridson Garcia, Willibaldo Garcia, Kenshiro Teraji, Junto Nakatani, and Sebastian Hernandez, culminating with the arrival of Alan Picasso and Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue, amid strong media presence and enthusiastic fan engagement.The Grand Arrivals event comes as a prelude to the headline bout of Ring V: Night of the Samurai, which will bring together Japan’s Naoya Inoue and Mexico’s Alan Picasso, scheduled to take place next Saturday at Mohammed Abdu Arena by Emirates NBD in Boulevard City.HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and President of the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation, had previously announced the ticket release for the bout, emphasizing the event’s significant global momentum—particularly following the recent press conference held in Tokyo, which attracted leading boxing figures and widespread international media attention.The Night of the Samurai fight card features five official bouts, beginning with a featherweight contest where Japan’s rising star Reito Tsutsumi faces Mexico’s Leobardo Sanchez in an eight-round bout. Japan’s Taiga Imanaga will then take on Colombia’s Eridson Garcia in a ten-round lightweight clash, presenting a key test against a powerful and experienced opponent.In a championship bout, Mexico’s Willibaldo Garcia will square off against Japan’s Kenshiro Teraji in a twelve-round contest for the IBF Super Flyweight World Title, while the bantamweight division will feature a highly anticipated twelve-round bout between Japanese world champion Junto Nakatani, holder of the WBC title, and Mexico’s Sebastian Hernandez.The evening will conclude with the main event, as Japanese world champion Naoya Inoue, holder of the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO Super Bantamweight World Titles, defends his belts against Mexican challenger Alan Picasso in a twelve-round showdown, in a marquee clash between two of the division’s most prominent stars.Tomorrow (Wednesday) will mark the second day of Fight Week, featuring open workouts open to fans and media, offering boxing enthusiasts a closer look at the fighters’ preparations ahead of the main event night.The event will be broadcast globally via DAZN, with exclusive coverage in Japan on Lemino, reaching millions of viewers worldwide.This event further reinforces the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position as a global destination for boxing and major sporting events, as part of the high-profile international calendar hosted by Riyadh Season, reflecting its ongoing role in attracting world-class talent and delivering premium global entertainment experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.