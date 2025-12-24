Hollywood Star Jesse Metcalfe Compares 'The Breaking of Time' by USA Today Bestseller J.J. Hebert to Timeless Fantasy

Jesse Metcalfe Praises The Breaking of Time

Award-winning actor Jesse Metcalfe praises The Breaking of Time, new urban fantasy by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, as cinematic, prestige fantasy.

Cinematic urban fantasy that bridges generations, echoing the mythic gravity and moral weight of J. R. R. Tolkien while unfolding within a sleek, contemporary world.” — Jesse Metcalfe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth , the urban fantasy novel (from MindStir Media) by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, continues to gain momentum with high-profile praise from award-winning American actor Jesse Metcalfe, whose career spans more than 40 film and television credits.Metcalfe applauded the novel’s cinematic scope and emotional depth, stating, “The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth delivers cinematic urban fantasy that bridges generations, echoing the mythic gravity and moral weight of J. R. R. Tolkien while unfolding within a sleek, contemporary world. J.J. Hebert grounds epic ideas in everyday life, making the magic feel intimate, dangerous, and emotionally real. This is prestige fantasy—timeless in scope, modern in execution, and built to captivate readers who want depth, tension, and wonder without losing momentum.”The Breaking of Time centers on a man living an outwardly ordinary suburban life—until a single, life-altering moment exposes a hidden truth about who he is and the forces quietly shaping the world around him. As ancient powers tied to time itself reemerge, he is drawn into a conflict that blurs the line between myth and modern reality. Balancing family, identity, and survival, the novel blends emotionally grounded storytelling with escalating supernatural stakes, placing epic fantasy concepts firmly within a contemporary setting.Responding to the endorsement, Hebert said, “Jesse’s reaction is incredibly meaningful. I wanted to write a fantasy that felt epic in scope but deeply human at its core—where the magic never outweighs the emotional consequences. Knowing that balance resonated with him is tremendously validating.”Blending modern realism with sweeping mythic undertones, The Breaking of Time launches the Chronicles of the Arvynth series and has resonated with readers seeking intelligent, character-driven urban fantasy. With growing acclaim from readers and now recognition from Hollywood, the novel is emerging as a standout title for fans of cinematic, modern fantasy with timeless thematic weight.The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth is available now in print and digital formats through major online retailers. Wholesale orders can be placed through Ingram and the publisher MindStir Media.About J.J. Hebert:J. J. Hebert is the bestselling author of eight books, including his acclaimed debut Unconventional and The Backwards K, which, according to Newsweek, is currently in development for film adaptation. His latest bestsellers, both published in 2025, are The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth and The Hands-On Author: Taking Control of Your Book Marketing Journey. A lifelong New England resident, Hebert frequently weaves the region’s landscapes and atmosphere into his fiction. He is also the award-winning CEO and Founder of MindStir Media, a company that USA Today called “the leading provider of self-publishing and book marketing services.” Discover more about J. J. Hebert and his books at jjhebertonline.com, and join his community of over 2 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) @authorjjhebert.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media is an award-winning book publisher with offices in Los Angeles, Boston, and New Hampshire. Since its inception in 2009, MindStir has published over 1,000 titles and has garnered over 100 literary and industry awards. For more information, go to mindstirmedia.com.

