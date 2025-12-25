Miasia Group Secures USD 80 Million Funding from Drasolar Private Investment, Stage 2025 - 2030

Miasia Group Secures USD 80 Million Funding from Drasolar Private

SINGAPORE, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- November 2025, Miasia Group , a fast-growing franchise development and market-expansion firm, has announced that it has secured a strategic investment valued at USD 80 million from Drasolar Private Investment, a Singapore based private investment fund. The capital injection will accelerate Miasia Group’s distribution and logistics expansion across key Asian markets.The Investment will be allocated to strengthening regional distribution infrastructure, including the development of centralized warehouses and import hubs, as well as dedicated capital for sourcing and importing global products into high-growth Asian markets such as Singapore, Thailand, China, Dubai, Vietnam, Japan, and South Korea.Miasia Group’s core business model focuses on building cross-border distribution for international brands into Asia’s largest consumer markets. Through a network of locally-licensed import companies and strategic retail partnerships, the Group enables global suppliers to enter and scale within regional retail ecosystems.The company specializes in multi-category product distribution, with a portfolio that includes Beauty & Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Alcohol, Household, Fashion, and Jewelry. Miasia Group bridges global brands with Asia’s fast-growing retail and e-commerce channels.“This investment marks a major milestone for Miasia Group,” said the company’s spokesperson. “Our vision is to build one of Asia’s efficient sales platforms for international brands. With Drasolar’s investment , we will significantly strengthen our supply chain infrastructure, expand product portfolio capabilities, and enhance Import supply speed to retailers and consumers across the region.”Miasia Group is a consortium of private Asian investors. The Group has established and acquired a number of import and distribution companies in key markets including Vietnam, Singapore, Dubai, and China. Through these local entities, Miasia Group supports international brands in entering and scaling across Asia by managing import operations, regulatory processes, logistics, and retail distribution channels.The Group not only focus on import directly, but it also provides capital to local subsidiaries to purchase well - known global brands in wholesale model and supply to retail markets. Many internationally recognized brands are distributed through the Group’s network, even in cases where the company is not the direct exclusive distributor.In 2024, the Group’s network of import companies collectively generated approximately USD 86 million in revenue most from Vietnam, Singapore, China and Dubai, reflecting strong market performance and growing demand for cross-border product distribution in the region.

