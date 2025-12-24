Submit Release
Katie Moore to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katie Moore, a multi-industry entrepreneur and people-first leader, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how empowering employees, leading with empathy, and building strong, community-driven culture can create sustainable success across multiple businesses.

Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.

In her episode, Moore explores how people-centered leadership has been the foundation of her success in childcare, hospitality, entertainment, and beauty industries. She breaks down how investing in employees, fostering trust, and leading with genuine care drives growth, loyalty, and long-term impact. Viewers will walk away with practical leadership insights, mindset shifts around success, and a deeper understanding of how empowering others creates thriving businesses and meaningful legacy.

“Empowering your people is the key to everything—it always works out,” said Moore.

Katie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/katie-moore.

