English-Language Series on Chinese Modernization Launches in San Francisco

A new six-volume series offers a comprehensive, accessible analysis of China’s development model and its implications for a global audience.

Our goal was to present China’s modernization on its own terms” — Dr. Jiang Hui, editor of the series

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long River Press , in partnership with Chongqing Publishing Group , announces the English-language release of 𝙎𝙞𝙭 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝘾𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙞𝙯𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣, a six-volume series that provides an in-depth examination of China’s approach to modernization through six core dimensions: worldview, values, historical perspective, civilization perspective, democratic perspective, and ecological perspective. The series is now available in the United States and internationally via Amazon and the publisher’s website.As global interest in China continues to intensify—often accompanied by oversimplification, fragmented narratives, or ideological framing—𝙎𝙞𝙭 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝘾𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙞𝙯𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 offers readers a structured and methodical framework for understanding China’s development path on its own terms. Rather than reducing modernization to economic growth alone, the series presents it as a multidimensional process shaped by historical experience, governance choices, cultural continuity, social priorities, and ecological constraints.At the core of the series is an emphasis on people-centered development, long-term planning, and social balance. The volumes explore how policy decisions are designed to address broad societal needs, including poverty alleviation, employment stability, access to education, healthcare delivery, regional coordination, and environmental sustainability. By situating these policies within a broader historical and civilizational context, the series highlights how China’s modernization has evolved as a continuous process rather than a single reform moment.Each volume in the series focuses on one key dimension of modernization, allowing readers to engage with specific themes while also understanding how they intersect. Topics examined across the series include rural revitalization and urbanization, regional and income disparities, cultural preservation amid rapid development, institutional governance and policy implementation, ecological protection, and China’s participation in global development initiatives. Together, the volumes illustrate how these elements function as part of an integrated modernization strategy rather than as isolated policy goals.The series is authored by more than ten scholars from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) and related research institutions. Drawing on interdisciplinary scholarship in economics, sociology, political science, history, and environmental studies, the authors analyze how China’s development model differs from Western approaches and how it has been shaped by China’s unique historical trajectory and contemporary challenges. The books also assess how China’s modernization responds to global pressures such as climate change, economic integration, technological transformation, and shifting international dynamics.In addition to examining domestic development, 𝙎𝙞𝙭 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝘾𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙞𝙯𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 addresses the international implications of China’s modernization path. The series considers how China’s policy choices influence global supply chains, climate governance, cultural exchange, and international cooperation, offering readers insight into how China’s development experience interacts with broader global systems.Designed for policymakers, journalists, educators, researchers, students, and general readers seeking informed context, the series balances academic rigor with clarity and accessibility. Each volume can be read independently or as a set, making the series adaptable for classroom use, professional reference, or general interest reading, and suitable for libraries, academic programs, policy institutions, and organizations engaged in international research and dialogue. Taken together, the complete set provides a comprehensive view of one of the most influential and closely watched development trajectories of the modern era, offering readers critical context for understanding how modernization is being defined, implemented, and debated in the twenty-first century.About Long River PressLong River Press is a U.S.-based publishing company dedicated to publishing and distributing a diverse range of books and educational materials for American and international readers. Through partnerships with leading global publishers, Long River Press focuses on expanding access to authoritative works on culture, history, public policy, and global affairs.About Chongqing Publishing GroupChongqing Publishing Group is a leading publisher in China, recognized for its academic, social science, and public-interest publications. Through international collaborations and translation initiatives, the group works to share China’s development experience and scholarly perspectives with audiences around the world.

