Mary Pike to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Pike, beauty industry trailblazer and legacy-driven entrepreneur, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on building resilient businesses, leading with heart, and creating customer experiences that last a lifetime.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In her episode, Pike will explore how empathy and thoughtful leadership transformed her one-woman nail salon into a 2-acre destination with 23 professionals. She breaks down how intentional design, genuine care, and consistency can build businesses with legacy and soul. Viewers will walk away with practical wisdom on resilience, customer loyalty, and creating spaces that make people feel seen.“If every customer walks away feeling better than when they arrived, you’ve already won,” said Pike.Mary’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/mary-pike

