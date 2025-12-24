New Book: PAUSE, Pleasure & Peace: Decolonizing Celibacy Reframes Celibacy as Pleasure, Resistance, and Ritual

The Book Cover for PAUSE, Pleasure & Peace: Decolonizing Celibacy UnShushed! Media Company Logo

A new memoir-guide by filmmaker Ami explores celibacy as a restorative, intentional practice rooted in rest, sovereignty, and self-determination.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PAUSE, Pleasure & Peace: Decolonizing Celibacy has officially been published by UnShushed! Media Company, offering a timely and transformative reexamination of celibacy as a conscious pathway to pleasure and peace rather than a moral mandate or deprivation.Blending memoir and guide, PAUSE, Pleasure & Peace challenges dominant cultural narratives around sex, relationships, productivity, and desirability. The book invites readers to explore celibacy as a source of pleasure and resistance.Written for the celibacy-curious, sexually abstinent, and those seeking a more intentional relationship with their bodies and desires, the book functions as a deprogramming tool, encouraging reflection, sovereignty, and pleasure beyond performance or expectation particularly for those recovering from burnout, over-sexualization, relationship trauma, or chronic self-abandonment.Through personal storytelling, cultural critique, and guided reflection questions, PAUSE, Pleasure & Peace creates space for readers to redefine themselves and intimacy on their own terms.Rather than positioning celibacy as permanent or prescriptive, the book frames it as a pause, an opportunity to listen, heal, and reorient toward peace, decolonization, and self-trust.PAUSE, Pleasure & Peace is intended for readers who:Are exploring celibacy or intentional rest on their own termsSeek language around pleasure that honors consent and agencyAre questioning inherited beliefs about selfhood and intimacyValue reflection, wellness, and cultural awarenessPAUSE does not prescribe rules or timelines. Instead, it offers perspective and permission—to slow down, to listen inward, and to choose intentionally.About the Publisher UnShushed Media Company is a creative media company dedicated to amplifying bold storytelling, radical imagination, and the reclamation of Black women’s voices across publishing, film, festivals, and independent media projects. Through its work, UnShushed creates platforms for stories that challenge urgency, center care, and invite deeper cultural reflection.AvailabilityPAUSE, Pleasure & Peace: Decolonizing Celibacy is available now.Readers can learn more about the book, explore its themes, and purchase copies directly online.Those interested in continued dialogue are invited to join the UnShushed! community for updates, reflections, and future releases.Media & Press InquiriesFor interviews, review copies, speaking engagements, or additional information, please contact UnShushed Media Company directly.About the AuthorAmi is an award-winning filmmaker, actor, writer, and entrepreneur whose work explores intimacy, power, and selfhood. As a celibacy decolonizer, she creates transformative spaces through film, writing, and workshops that foster creativity, personal growth, and authentic connection. Her signature programs include PAUSE, a pleasure-filled approach to celibacy, and Oasis Workshop for Women!, a documentary filmmaking workshop that focuses on narrative and reflection within Black womanhood, sovereignty, and community.With a background in sociology, communication, film, and media, Ami’s storytelling interrogates narratives around gender, family, race, and politics. She emphasizes truthful storytelling, intentional communication, and mindfulness as tools for individual and collective liberation.A Washington, DC native with Southern U.S. roots, Ami draws on mysticism, Southern Gothic, dark comedy, and history to shape her artistic perspective. Her academic credentials in communication and film, earned from Trinity Washington University and American University, ground her distinct voice and critical approach.

