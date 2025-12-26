Funbound Unveils ‘OKADOYA’: Heritage-Inspired Luxury Rentals in Osaka

New luxury vacation rental brand combines traditional shrine carpenter heritage with cutting-edge sound proof design to address urban noise challenges.

OSAKA, OSAKA, JAPAN, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funbound Co., Ltd., an Osaka-based hospitality company known for its"KONJAKUSO" series of renovated historical vacation rentals, today announced the launch of its new luxury brand, "OKADOYA." Developed in partnership with Daiko Sangyo Co.,Ltd. Group, the new brand focuses on new construction designed specifically to harmonize with local communities. To commemorate the opening of the first property,

"OKADOYA Osaka Kishinosato-Tamade - “Sky Window SPA”.

Building on the success of operating 16 luxury properties under the "KONJAKUSO" brand, Funbound is shifting focus to address a critical industry challenge: noise pollution. As tourism surges in Japan, conflicts between vacation rentals and local residents regarding noise have become a significant social issue. OKADOYA aims to solve this not just through management rules, but through fundamental architectural innovation.

ARCHITECTURAL INNOVATION: URBAN SILENCE THROUGH "SORAMADO"

The brand name "OKADOYA" derives from the ancestry of Funbound's CEO, Takudo Okado, whose family records trace back to "Miya-daiku" (shrine carpenters) in the Edo period. Channeling this heritage of uncompromising craftsmanship, the new properties blend the cleanliness of new construction with the warmth of traditional timber.

The flagship property, "OKADOYA Osaka Kishinosato-Tamade -Sky Window SPA”," features a distinctive design strategy to ensure "Urban Silence."

・Atrium-Centered Design: A large central atrium with a "Soramado" (Sky Window) allows natural light to flood the interior while maintaining privacy.

・Noise Reduction: Windows facing the street and neighboring houses are minimized to the legal limit. This structural approach significantly blocks external

noise and contains internal sound, preventing disturbances to the neighborhood.

・Private Sanctuary: The design creates an extraordinary sense of quiet and openness, offering guests a private retreat where they can gaze at the sky from the bath, despite being in the city center.

PROPERTY OVERVIEW

Location: 2-8-19 Tamade-naka, Nishinari-ku, Osaka

Access: 4-minute walk from Kishinosato-Tamade Station (Nankai Main Line) or TamadeStation (Osaka Metro Yotsubashi Line). Approximately 50 minutes from Kansai InternationalAirport.

Capacity: Maximum 12 guests (3 bedrooms)

Features: A harmonious blend of new construction comfort and antique timber aesthetics, featuring art that reflects the brand’s serene concept.

CULTURAL EXPERIENCE

The property features traditional Japanese bathing culture with an outdoor bath (rotenburo),allowing guests to immerse themselves in authentic Japanese hospitality and cultural traditions while enjoying the open-air bathing experience.

FUTURE EXPANSION

Leveraging the track record of the KONJAKUSO series, Funbound plans to expand both the KONJAKUSO and OKADOYA brands nationwide. Future developments are currently planned for Osaka, Nara, Okinawa, and Hokkaido, aiming to establish a new standard for community-friendly luxury vacation rentals across Japan.

ABOUT FUNBOUND CO., LTD

Headquartered in Osaka, Funbound Co., Ltd. specializes in the development and operation of high-end vacation rentals. With a mission to create "stays worth talking about," the company operates the "KONJAKUSO" brand, which revitalizes historical properties, and the newly launched "OKADOYA" brand, which focuses on new construction with traditional sensibilities.

Representative: Takudo Okado

Osaka Branch: Nipponichi Fukuoka Bldg. 4F, 1-17-18 Nipponbashi, Chuo-ku, Osaka

Website: https://funbound.co.jp

Brand Website: https://konjakuso.jp

Media Contact:

Nakao

Public Relations, Funbound Co., Ltd.

Email: konjakuso@funbound.co.jp

Phone: +81-6-4301-7792

