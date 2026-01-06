'In The Boardroom™' With Stephen Mazzagatti, Founder, MARTELL TRAINING GROUP, Author, Best-Seller 'Defend Confidently'

Stephen Mazzagatti, Founder, MARTELL TRAINING GROUP, LLC. And Author of the Best-Selling "Defend Confidently" Best Seller On Amazon www.martelltraininggroup.com www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today, Steve. Before we take a deep dive into your best-selling book, your most popular YouTube channel and other offerings, please tell us more about your security journey, your background and may we have a brief corporate history of your firm, Martell Training Group (https://martelltraininggroup.com/).

Stephen Mazzagatti: My path into safety and security began long before I enlisted in the New Jersey State Police. I started my career as a paramedic, responding to people on the worst days of their lives. That experience taught me something foundational: preparation and awareness save more lives than equipment ever will.

When I became a New Jersey State Trooper, I carried that mindset into every assignment. Over the course of 25 years, I worked cases involving homeland security threats, cybercrime, child exploitation, complex criminal investigations, aviation, firearms investigations, and general police service response. I saw firsthand how quickly a situation can turn, and how much difference a trained, confident citizen can make.

Martell Training Group, LLC., grew out of that mission. After retiring, I wanted to build an organization dedicated to equipping everyday people, families, and professionals with practical, life-saving skills. Today, we educate audiences nationwide through speaking engagements, online courses, corporate trainings, and a growing YouTube community. The goal remains the same: help people see the world clearly, make better decisions, and get home safely.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Congratulations, Steve, on your book being #1 in the USA (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DS2YL89W/), Australia, Canada, Germany, India, the UK, in so many categories: health, safety, security, among others. What motivated you to write “DEFEND CONFIDENTLY” and what are some of the major takeaways would like readers to have after reading it?

Stephen Mazzagatti: The motivation came from a gap I saw repeatedly - good people wanting to be safer but not knowing where to begin. There’s plenty of information about firearms and self-defense, but very little about the mindset and awareness that must come first.

Defend Confidently was written to fill that gap.

I wanted readers to understand:

 Situational awareness is a trainable skill, not a personality trait.

 Confidence comes from preparation, not bravado.

 Most threats can be avoided if you know what to look for and how to interpret it.

 Responsible firearm ownership starts long before you put a gun on your hip.

 Awareness, decision-making, and personal responsibility form the foundation of effective self-defense.

The book gives readers a roadmap for protecting themselves and their families in a practical, accessible way -without fearmongering and without politics. Just reality-based training built on decades of frontline experience.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Please give us an overview of the products, programs and services you provide at Martell Training Group (https://martelltraininggroup.com/) and Shop Martell Training Group (http://www.shopmtgsafety.com/) .

Stephen Mazzagatti: We serve individuals, families, and organizations through a layered set of offerings:

Online Courses: https://shopmtgsafety.com

These include our flagship program on Elevate Situational Awareness: Mastering Personal Safety and Concealed Carry. Students learn threat recognition, defensive mindset, home-safety strategies, legal considerations, and everyday behaviors that prevent violence long before force becomes necessary.

Corporate & Workplace Safety Training

I speak to executive teams, HR departments, schools, healthcare organizations, and private companies about:

 Workplace violence prevention

 Situational awareness for employees

 Travel and facility security

 Emergency decision-making

 Behavioral threat indicators

Every program is customized for the organization's culture, size, and risk environment.

Speaking Engagements

Keynotes, leadership presentations, and safety briefings focused on building capable, confident communities. These events blend real-world stories, practical guidance, and engaging demonstrations employees remember.

Digital Resources & Products

Checklists, safety guides, layered defense tools, and personal-safety programs for families and professionals.

Everything we create serves one purpose: equip people with skills that work in the real world.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Full disclosure here, Steve…I am proud to be one of your 28,600+, and most appreciative subscribers to your celebrated and prominent YouTube channel. For those of our readers who are less familiar with your work, please tell us about the Martell Training Group YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClJxybli0pJX7qYymwwrE2A) . What is your mission and vision for this fast-growing community?

Stephen Mazzagatti: The YouTube channel has grown into a national community of more than 28,600 people who want to take ownership of their safety. The mission is simple: teach situational awareness, personal safety, and responsible self-defense in a way that’s practical, honest, and easy to understand.

On the main Martell Training Group channel, I cover topics such as:

 National and state-level concealed carry laws

 Threat trends and criminal tactics

 Self-defense mindset and decision-making

 Layered security tools

 Case studies and real-world breakdowns

 Family safety, technology risks, and emerging criminal behaviors

As the audience grew, it became clear that viewers were looking for deeper, more focused content in certain areas. That’s what led to the development of two complementary channels:

 Defend Confidently (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0YExvzQV-8o_tk1P9tMMiQ) - a dedicated space for training, mindset, and skill-building for those who want to go beyond the fundamentals and strengthen their personal safety foundation

 Keeping Kids Safe (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXox1AnCT1hiD-9U0ZIoBg) - a channel focused exclusively on child and teen safety, covering online risks, public safety habits, digital threats, and the evolving challenges families face today

These channels allow viewers to find exactly what they need, whether it’s concealed carry guidance, advanced situational awareness training, or clear, parent-friendly safety education for young people.

The vision is to continue building a community of Americans who are more aware, more confident, and more capable of protecting themselves and their families. When you empower citizens with real-world skills, you strengthen communities -and that’s the driving purpose behind every channel we create.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: This wildly-popular video with over 950,000 views about “JUGGING: The New Ambush Robbery Trend You Need to Know About” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JZskK_a7hg) is so very timely and important. Please tell us more, Steve, about JUGGING!

Stephen Mazzagatti: Jugging is a form of robbery where criminals watch victims leaving banks, ATMs, high-value stores, or even tech retailers. They look for people handling cash, withdrawing money, or carrying valuable items, and then follow them to a secondary location where they feel hidden enough to strike.

What makes jugging so dangerous is its simplicity. It relies entirely on:

 Predictable human behavior

 Victims who think the risk ends once they leave the bank

 Attackers who are patient and observant

My video resonated because people recognized how easily this could happen to anyone. Jugging isn’t just a big city problem; it’s happening in suburbs, grocery store lots, pharmacies, and retail centers across the country.

The takeaway is this: most people never realize they’re being targeted—until the very end. Learning how to notice surveillance, route changes, and behavioral cues can prevent the attack entirely.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Are there some success stories and testimonials you are particularly proud of and would like to share with us?

Stephen Mazzagatti: Absolutely. Some of the most meaningful feedback I receive comes from people who’ve avoided dangerous encounters simply because they recognized early warning signs.

A few highlights:

 A young woman who noticed a man circling her car in a parking garage because she recognized a behavior I discussed on the channel -she changed her direction, got to safety, and avoided the confrontation entirely.

 An educational leadership team that rewrote its internal safety protocols after my presentation, reporting improved employee confidence and increased reporting of suspicious behavior.

 Parents who’ve used my Family Safety materials to teach their kids how to navigate public spaces more confidently and how to be cautious online.

 Concealed carriers who finally felt prepared to carry in public after following the book and online course -many saying they never realized how much they didn’t know.

What I’m most proud of is seeing everyday people make smarter decisions in real time. That’s the impact that lasts.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: As we head into 2026, Steve, what is your perspective about emerging trends in personal safety and the security industry?

Stephen Mazzagatti: We’re entering a period where speed, distraction, and technology shape our risk environment more than ever before.

A few trends I’m watching closely:

1. Tech-enabled crime is accelerating.

Criminals no longer want just your wallet; they want your phone, your accounts, your identity, and your data. We’re seeing thefts designed specifically to gain digital access.

2. Surveillance awareness is becoming essential.

Criminals are following victims from stores, banks, gyms, and malls. “Follow-home” attacks are rising nationwide, and jugging is only one example. We’ve even seen where some criminals install remote cameras on victims’ homes or attach AirTags to their vehicles, to track them and decide when to strike.

3. More companies are prioritizing employee safety training.

Workplace violence prevention, threat recognition, and behavioral awareness are now organizational priorities—not optional add-ons.

4. Citizens want practical, nonpolitical safety education.

People are fatigued with fear-based messaging. They want clear, actionable guidance based on reality.

Overall, the next decade will favor those who invest in awareness, preparation, and responsible personal defense skill sets.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you again for joining us today, Steve. We look forward to further updates! Have to ask you, are you available for speaking engagements?

Stephen Mazzagatti: Yes -absolutely. Speaking is one of the most impactful parts of my work.

I’m available for:

 Corporate keynotes

 Executive leadership briefings

 HR and workplace safety programs

 Healthcare and education sector trainings

 Conferences, private events, and community safety presentations

Every presentation is customized to the organization’s needs, risk profile, and goals.

My priority is always the same: leaving audiences more aware, better prepared, and more confident in their ability to stay safe and protect others.

For more information:

Connect with Stephen Mazzagatti on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephen-mazzagatti-9640ba4a/)

Buy Steve’s Internationally Best Selling Book, “Defend Confidently” here on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DS2YL89W/

MARTELL TRAINING GROUP, LLC., - Website: https://martelltraininggroup.com/

Join 28,600+ other subscribers to Steve’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClJxybli0pJX7qYymwwrE2A)

DEFEND CONFIDENTLY– YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0YExvzQV-8o_tk1P9tMMiQ)

Keeping Kids Safe -YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXox1AnCT1hiD-9U0ZIoBg)

Check out Steve’s on-line courses (http://www.shopmtgsafety.com/) to immediately increase your situational awareness and protect your loved ones, your family, at home and away.

Are you worried about your safety at home and outside? Whether you're new to concealed carry for self-defense, or you're experienced with firearms but haven't carried concealed in public, our course is for you. Gain confidence and learn top strategies, techniques, and safety measures for carrying concealed and using firearms at home. Complete our training to master vital Preparation Strategies that ensure effective self-defense at home and in public.

More info here: www.shopmtgsafety.com

We invite you to read the entire interview, with Stephen Mazzagatti, Founder, MARTELL TRAINING GROUP, and Author, of the Best-Seller "Defend Confidently" on our Homepage at https://www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

