Sir Shefik Receives Proclamation from New York State Senate and Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins

Sir Shefik Macauley with New York State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins (President Pro Tempore and Majority Leader) and Mayor Mike Spano of Yonkers, New York. (Photo Credit: Joose Bogans / NASA Space Apps Yonkers) The Proclamation from New York State Senate acknowledged and applauded recitals to Sir Shefik Macauley. New York State Senate is the upper house of the New York State Legislature, while the New York State Assembly is its lower house.

On the occasion of the 2025 NASA International Space Apps Challenge, Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins honored Sir Shefik with a Proclamation from NY State Senate.

This recognition inspires me to continue serving our community, celebrating our shared achievements, and uplifting the voices that strengthen our state. I am grateful for this acknowledgment.” — Sir Shefik Macauley

YONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York State Senate ( https://www.nysenate.gov ) is the upper house of the New York State Legislature, while the New York State Assembly is its lower house. Established in 1777 by the Constitution of New York, the members of New York State Senate are elected to two-year terms with no term limits. The Democratic Party has held control of the New York State Senate since 2019. Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins represents District 35 in the New York State Senate since 2007, and serves as President Pro Tempore and Majority Leader of that body since 2019. She served twice as acting Lieutenant Governor of New York under Governor Kathy Hochul, for 16 days in 2021 and between April and May 2022.Senator Stewart-Cousins is the first Black woman to serve as New York's Lieutenant Governor, although in an acting capacity. She is the first woman in New York State history to lead a conference in the New York State Legislature and the first female Senate Majority Leader in New York history.On the occasion of the 2025 NASA International Space Apps Challenge, Senator Stewart-Cousins honored media personality, philanthropist, and technology maven Sir Shefik Macauley (known mononymously as Shefik) ( https://shefik.info ) with a Proclamation from New York State Senate. The event was held on October 4–5, 2025, presented by NASA Space Apps Yonkers ( https://spaceappsyonkers.org ) and All Knight Access ( https://allknightaccess.com ).NASA Space Apps Yonkers is an organization for NASA International Space Apps Challenge ( https://www.spaceappschallenge.org/2025/local-events/yonkers/ ). The challenge is an annual hackathon for coders, scientists, designers, storytellers, makers, technologists, and innovators around the world. Each year, thousands of teams submit projects that demonstrate creativity, collaboration, and address challenges we face on Earth and in space. These projects go through multiple rounds of judging to determine the NASA International Space Apps Challenge Global Winners, which represent the most innovative projects submitted by participants.In 2025 — for the first time in history — Yonkers, New York served as a host city for NASA International Space Apps Challenge. The kick-off ceremony was held on October 4, 2025, and Senator Stewart-Cousins attended the event in-person.The Proclamation acknowledged and applauded the following recitals to Shefik:- It is the practice of the New York State Senate to publicly acknowledge individuals who serve the best interests of their community; and, thus, we recognize Sir Shefik Macauley for exemplary service within the Community and State upon the occasion of the 2025 NASA International Space Apps Challenge presented by NASA Space Apps Yonkers.- Attendant to such concern, and in full accord with its traditions, this Legislative office is justly proud to commend Sir Shefik Macauley upon the occasion of his recognition by such an esteemed organization in our community.- Sir Shefik Macauley (known as Shefik) is a media personality, philanthropist, and technology maven, who reached a notable milestone of 30 years, dedicating decades of his mindset, time, efforts, skill sets, and innate resources to the mission of community empowerment; as of April 2025, he was officially appointed as Managing Director and Local Lead of NASA Space Apps Yonkers, which is a strategic organization for the annual NASA International Space Apps Challenge.- Sir Macauley is an Emmy Award winner, who was honored at the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards — for his work with NBC and Peacock, as Technical Production Manager for Games of the XXXIII Olympiad; Sir Macauley is also a long-time resident of Yonkers, New York; Sir Macauley formed a substantial team for NASA Space Apps Yonkers through his company All Knight Access, along with a collective of robust partners, collaborators, and supporters.- Sir Macauley has worked for many Fortune 500 companies and celebrated brands; he was Web Developer at Condé Nast Digital, where he developed projects for their premiere online brands GQ, Vanity Fair, Wired, Epicurious, and Concierge, as well as their advertising clients Chase Sapphire, Continental Airlines, Buick, Smirnoff, Stacy's Pita Chips, and Valspar Paint and Coatings; Sir Macauley was also Web Developer at Columbia Law School, where he developed projects for both external and internal use for the Ivy League university.- When individuals of such noble aims and accomplishments are brought to our attention, it is appropriate to publicly honor those individuals so that others may emulate their commitment and virtue.- I, New York State Senator and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, commend Sir Shefik Macauley for exemplary service and achievement in the Community and State, and thus join with the citizens of the State of New York to proclaim this day, October 4, 2025, Sir Shefik Macauley Day."This recognition inspires me to continue serving our community, celebrating our shared achievements, and uplifting the voices that strengthen our state. I am grateful for this acknowledgment and remain committed to making a positive impact," says Shefik.Shefik is the Executive Producer and Host of the nationally syndicated, terrestrial radio show "Shefik presents Invocation" ( https://invocation.co ), as well as the internationally distributed video series of the same name. The radio show currently has a total of over 1 million dedicated listeners per month. The content is oftentimes aligned with Shefik's philanthropic endeavors and alliances with non-profit organizations.In 2024, Shefik was elevated to the rank of Knight, Grand Cross in the Equestrian Order of Michael Archangel, for his charitable and philanthropic work throughout the years. The Order was blessed by His Holiness Pope Francis and is recognized by heads of state, being subjected to the Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan, which is in special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council.In 2023, Shefik was bestowed with the rank of Knight in the Royal Ghassanid Academy of Arts and Sciences. It is a high academic institution based in Bonn, Germany, with representation in Lebanon, Jordan, Brazil, United States, and Canada. Its purpose is to congregate acclaimed scholars and artists worldwide to promote culture in all its manifestations and expressions.Shefik continues to serve as Special Envoy to the United Nations for the Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.