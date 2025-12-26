Racing Ritual Announces Grand Opening of Premier Racing Simulator Experience in Tempe, Arizona

Twelve state-of-the-art motion racing simulators with hundreds of car choices and 90+ circuits bring professional-grade sim racing to Phoenix Metro area.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Racing Ritual, a cutting-edge simulator racing entertainment venue, will celebrate its public Grand Opening on Saturday, January 10th, 2025, at 10am, bringing an immersive motorsports experience to the heart of Tempe, Arizona.The facility features twelve professional-grade racing simulators equipped with panoramic displays, a force feedback steering system, and a motion dynamics platform bringing the simulator telemetry to your seat. Whether visitors are seasoned motorsports enthusiasts or first-time drivers, Racing Ritual offers an accessible yet authentic racing environment. Customers have full control over their preferred level of driving assists, accommodating any skill level."We're beyond excited to bring Arizona a facility that lets more people experience the joy and thrill of motorsports" said co-founder Brandon Garrett. "Our goal is to bring accessibility to a sport that is typically difficult to enter while also crafting a space that invites you to stay for more than just the racing.”Key Features of Racing Ritual:• Twelve Professional Simulators — State-of-the-art racing rigs designed for realistic driving dynamics, accommodating individuals, groups, and competitive events.• Multiplayer Experience — Any number of simulators can run on the same car and track in a multiplayer lobby, with voice communications and a private leaderboard for your group.• You’re In Control — You choose whether your group wants to run fastest lap competitions, practice, or race. You have the choice of your own car and track or lean on staff recommendations for popular combinations.• Vehicles Across Every Discipline — Formula Style Open Wheel, Oval Racing, GT3, GT4, Prototypes, Group C, Touring Cars, Supercars, Sports Cars, and Classics• 90+ World-Renowned Circuits — All Major Circuits, North American Favorites, European Legends, Global Destinations• Event Space — For private venue rentals of our 2861 square foot space, you have control over our 140” 4k projector, sound system, and wireless streaming capabilities for any music and audio/visual content for your corporate event or private party. In addition, you have access to our coffee bar, refrigerators, and plenty of counter space to cater food. We have seating and table space for 40 spectators, and our venue capacity is 146.Grand Opening Details:• Date: Saturday, January 10th, 2025 from 10am to 1pm, Paid Sessions From 1pm-10pm• Location: Tempe, Arizona• Book: racingritual.com• Instagram @racingritualThe Grand Opening event will feature special promotions and opportunities for attendees to experience all twelve simulators firsthand in short trial sessions from 10am to 1pm and then opens to paid sessions from 1pm to 10pm.Racing Ritual invites motorsports fans, gamers, corporate groups, and families to discover the excitement of professional sim racing.About Racing RitualRacing Ritual is Arizona’s premier full-motion sim racing center, a place where adrenaline meets precision, and the love of racing is celebrated.Born from a deep passion for motorsport, we created a space where everyone from first-time drivers to seasoned racers can experience the thrill of world-class racing circuits in full-motion simulators that feel just like the real thing.Located in the heart of Tempe, Racing Ritual is a hangout, training ground, and entertainment hub designed for connection, competition, and pure speed. Whether you’re here to chase lap times, battle friends, or just feel something real, we built this for you.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.