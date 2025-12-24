Marbella, the Mediterranean Destination Redefining Luxury and Lifestyle, Strengthens Its Presence in the U.S. Market

Courtesy of Marbella Tourism Board

MARBELLA, ANDALUCIA, SPAIN, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marbella continues to shine as one of Europe’s most captivating Mediterranean destinations, offering an unparalleled blend of natural beauty, luxury, culture, and year-round sunshine. As travelers increasingly seek authentic experiences paired with world-class hospitality, Marbella stands out as a benchmark for effortless sophistication and Andalusian charm.As part of its international promotion strategy, Marbella conducted a promotional roadshow in Chicago and New York on December 9 and 10, 2025, engaging with travel trade professionals, media, and key industry partners. This initiative was complemented by a week-long digital advertising campaign in Times Square, one of the world’s most influential high-impact media locations, reinforcing Marbella’s commitment to increasing awareness and inspiring American travelers to visit the destination.“Marbella continues to break records in both tourism and employment, reflecting the strength and dynamism of our destination,” said Ángeles Muñoz, Mayor of Marbella. “These achievements are the result of close collaboration between the City Council and the business sector, working together to promote Marbella’s excellence internationally. Our initiatives in key U.S. markets demonstrate our commitment to showcasing Marbella’s unique appeal and welcoming more visitors from around the world.”Marbella is not only a dream destination for travelers—renowned worldwide for its lifestyle, culture, and natural beauty—but also an exceptional place to live, offering a high quality of life and an attractive environment for investment. In recognition of its global appeal, Marbella was named Best Destination to Visit in Europe by European Best Destinations and was also selected by American Express Travel as one of the must-visit destinations for 2026, further strengthening its position among U.S. travelers.Among the many reasons to visit Marbella is its Mediterranean climate, with more than 320 days of sunshine each year, making it ideal for outdoor experiences in every season. The destination is also synonymous with world-class luxury, featuring five-star resorts, boutique hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, and exclusive beach clubs. Iconic Puerto Banús adds to the allure with upscale shopping, gourmet dining, and a vibrant social scene.Marbella’s 27 kilometers of coastline offer stunning beaches and water sports, while the nearby Sierra Blanca mountains provide hiking and panoramic views. Visitors can also explore the historic Old Town (Casco Antiguo), known for its cobblestone streets, whitewashed architecture, and lively plazas, showcasing the city’s rich Andalusian heritage.Completing the experience, Marbella is a hub for gastronomy, wellness, and lifestyle, as well as a strategic gateway to southern Spain, with easy access to Málaga, Ronda, Granada, Córdoba, and Gibraltar.About Marbella Tourism BoardThe Marbella Tourism Board is dedicated to promoting Marbella as a premier global destination, highlighting its unique blend of luxury, culture, and Mediterranean lifestyle. Through strategic marketing initiatives and international outreach, Marbella continues to expand its presence in key global markets. For more information, visit www.marbellaexclusive.com

