AVACEN Medical Issued U.S. Patent for CATHSTA™ Large-Bore Catheter Stabilization Device

Innovative angle-adaptive mechanical stabilization for large-bore catheter access

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVACEN , Inc., a leader in non-invasive and access-adjacent medical device innovation, today announced the issuance of a U.S. utility patent for its CATHeter STAbilization (CATHSTA™) device.CATHSTA™ is designed for high-acuity applications requiring secure large-bore vascular access, including transcatheter cardiac interventions, mechanical circulatory support, indwelling, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), and renal replacement therapies.The CATHSTA™ system provides angle-adaptive mechanical stabilization for large-bore arterial access, helping reduce catheter migration and access-site stress during complex and prolonged procedures. The technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 12,447,315 From a commercial perspective, CATHSTA™ combines a low-COGS, high-margin disposable model with a workflow-neutral design, enabling adoption without procedural disruption or capital investment. The product is intended to scale efficiently through existing global hospital procedural sales channels.“We are selectively initiating strategic discussions around potential acquisition, licensing, or manufacturing and distribution partnerships for CATHSTA™,” said Thomas Muehlbauer , CEO of AVACEN. “CATHSTA™ addresses a rapidly expanding market with an expected CAGR approaching 10%, which materially enhances the long-term strategic value of the issued patent.”About AVACEN, Inc.AVACEN (Advanced VAscular Circulation ENhancement) develops and markets innovative, non-invasive medical devices designed to enhance microcirculation and support procedural precision. Based in Carlsbad, California, AVACEN is committed to improving patient outcomes through scientifically supported, patent-protected technologies.

