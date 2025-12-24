Similize Inc. Acquires $10 Million Proprietary Quantitative Trading Ecosystem to Anchor New FinTech IP Vault

Similize secures a $10M "turnkey" quant ecosystem with 25 alpha models to anchor its IP vault, entering a perpetual license with Rozario Global Management.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Similize Inc. , a specialized financial technology holding company , today announced the definitive completion of a strategic asset acquisition valued at $10,000,000. The transaction secures the transfer of a "Pre-Production Institutional Trading Engine," a proprietary quantitative ecosystem comprising over 16,000 lines of specialized Python code, 25 active alpha models, and an institutional-grade risk management suite.This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in Similize Inc.'s strategy to consolidate high-value intellectual property into a singular, audit-ready corporate fortress. The acquired asset is not merely a codebase but a comprehensive algorithmic infrastructure designed to support institutional-scale capital deployment."This acquisition secures a fortress of intellectual property," said Calvin D'Rozario, President of Similize Inc. "We have consolidated a decade of quantitative research into a single, audit-ready corporate vault. By formally capitalizing this technology at its independent valuation, we are establishing a rigorous foundation for future scalability and innovation."Strategic Deployment In conjunction with the acquisition, Similize Inc. has entered into an exclusive, perpetual Master License Agreement with Rozario Global Management LLC , a quantitative investment management firm.Under the terms of this agreement, Rozario Global Management will serve as the exclusive institutional operator of the "Rozario IP Suite." This structure ensures that the technology is deployed in a live trading environment while the intellectual property rights remain protected within the Similize Inc. vault. The partnership provides Rozario Global Management with immediate, unencumbered access to a $10 million research stack, positioning it to execute specialized investment strategies with institutional-grade infrastructure from Day One.About Similize Inc. Similize Inc. is a Delaware-based intellectual property holding company dedicated to the development, acquisition, and licensing of advanced financial technologies. The firm focuses on high-frequency trading architectures, statistical arbitrage models, and machine learning applications for the financial markets.Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the value and capabilities of the acquired technology. These statements are based on current technical assessments and market conditions. Similize Inc. assumes no obligation to update these statements.Contact: Rozario Global Management LLC On behalf of Similize Inc. Media & Corporate Inquiries Email: media@rozarioglobal.com

