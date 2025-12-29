Merlin Asset Management Earns PSN Top Guns Distinctions for Q3 2025

Merlin Asset Management - The Growth Strategy Company

Merlin honored for 12th consecutive year; Flagship Focused Growth Strategy earns Bull & Bear Master distinction for upside capture and downside protection.

Earning recognition for both short-term agility and long-term resilience validates our conviction-driven approach across varying market conditions.” — Michael Obuchowski, Ph.D.

NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merlin Asset Management , an independent investment firm specializing in innovative growth strategies, announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best-performing separate accounts for Q3 2025. This recognition marks the 12th consecutive year Merlin has been honored on PSN's quarterly lists, a service from leading investment data provider Zephyr. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains a key reference for investors and asset managers."Q3 2025 delivered strong, broad-based market gains, creating opportunities for skilled active managers," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "PSN Top Guns managers excelled by capitalizing on the market's broadening rally and navigating the Fed's policy pivot effectively. Their ability to position strategically across asset classes while maintaining discipline during this positive environment demonstrates the distinct value of active management in SMAs. As markets responded favorably to accommodative monetary policy and resilient fundamentals, these managers proved their worth by not just participating in the rally, but by strategically positioning to capture opportunities across the expanding opportunity set."Merlin Asset Management achieved Top Gun status across multiple strategies and categories for the quarter:Merlin Focused Growth (MO25M) earned a 4-Star rating in both the Large Cap and Large Growth Universes. The strategy was also named a Bull & Bear Master in the Large Growth Universe.Merlin SMID Cap Growth (MSMID50) was recognized for top returns in the 1-Quarter and 1-Year categories within both the Small-Mid Cap and Small-Mid Growth Universes.Merlin Focus SMID Cap Growth (MSMID25) earned a 1-Quarter distinction in the Mid Cap, Mid Growth, Small-Mid Cap, and Small-Mid Growth Universes, as well as a 1-Year distinction in the Small-Mid Cap and Small-Mid Growth Universes.Merlin Large Cap Growth (MO25V) was recognized in the 1-Quarter category for the Large Growth Universe."We are honored to receive these multiple distinctions for the third quarter of 2025, particularly the Bull & Bear Master recognition for our Focused Growth strategy," said Michael Obuchowski, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Merlin Asset Management. "Our proprietary Merlin Investment Process is designed to identify unique opportunities while mitigating the cognitive biases that often hinder performance. Earning recognition for both short-term agility in our SMID strategies and long-term resilience in our Large Cap strategies validates our conviction-driven approach across varying market conditions."Through a combination of PSN’s proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns awards products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.Merlin Asset Management’s strategies earned the following specific distinctions:Bull & Bear Masters: The strategy had an R-Squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark over three years. Moreover, the strategy had an upside market capture of over 100 and a downside market capture of less than 100 relative to the style benchmark. The top 10 Upside Capture Ratio-to-Downside Capture Ratio ratios become the PSN Bull & Bear Masters.4-Star Category: The strategy had an R-Squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark over the past five years. Moreover, the strategy’s returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three most recent three-year rolling periods. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the 4 Star Top Guns.1-Quarter Category: The strategy had one of the top 10 returns in its universe for the quarter.1-Year Category: The strategy ranked in the top 10 for one year in its respective universe.The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology are available at https://psn.fi.informais.com/PSNTopGuns/topguns_zephyr.asp About Merlin Asset Management: Merlin Asset Management is an independent, employee-owned investment management firm. Merlin Asset Management builds concentrated, high-conviction portfolios of the world's most innovative growth companies. Our approach is different by design, shaped by our founder's journey from clinical psychology to finance. We blend a rigorous, data-driven investment process with insights from neuroscience to mitigate the cognitive biases that often hinder performance and to identify opportunities others may miss. The result is a suite of benchmark-agnostic, low-turnover strategies built to deliver superior, long-term returns.About PSN For more than four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr’s PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database, which includes asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed-income ranges, and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of over 40 Years of data, including net and Gross-of-Fee Returns.

