Arkansas Department of Public Safety (DPS) approves Bayometric as an official Live Scan vendor

Bayometric’s Live Scan system is now approved by the Arkansas DPS to provide electronic fingerprint submissions for background checks across multiple sectors.

We’re proud to be officially approved as a Live Scan vendor, which strengthens our commitment to delivering fingerprinting solutions that simplify background checks for organizations across Arkansas.” — Danny Thakkar

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayometric, a leading global provider of biometric identity and fingerprinting solutions, has been officially approved as a Live Scan vendor by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

This approval authorizes Bayometric to supply its electronic fingerprinting system to agencies, licensed businesses, and fingerprint service providers throughout Arkansas. With this approval, Bayometric’s system can now be used to capture and transmit fingerprints electronically for background checks required under state and federal laws.

The approval follows the implementation of Act 630 of 2021, enacted by the 93rd General Assembly. This act amended Arkansas Code Annotated § 12-12-1005, mandating that all background check requests for non-criminal justice purposes be submitted electronically through the Arkansas State Police Criminal Background Check System.

This law, which took effect on July 28, 2021, ensures that fingerprint-based background checks across Arkansas are completed securely and efficiently using electronic methods. Bayometric’s Live Scan technology meets these requirements, allowing seamless fingerprint submission directly to both the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Why this approval matters?

Bayometric’s approval by the Arkansas DPS confirms that its Live Scan System complies with all state and federal standards for fingerprint quality, transmission, and data security under the FBI’s Electronic Biometric Transmission Specification (EBTS) and Next Generation Identification (NGI) framework.

This certification allows Bayometric to work with local Live Scan operators, licensing boards, and employers to help them meet state-mandated background check requirements through a fast, secure, and compliant process.

By offering an approved, ready-to-use Live Scan system, Bayometric simplifies the background check process for organizations in sectors such as healthcare, education, finance, and law enforcement, ensuring faster results and complete compliance with Arkansas regulations.

Industries in Arkansas requiring fingerprint-based background checks

Under Arkansas law, multiple professional and service sectors i.e. healthcare, education, financial services, public safety & security, real estate, human services must complete fingerprint-based background checks for licensing, employment, or volunteer positions. Bayometric’s approved system helps these organizations submit fingerprints electronically through the Arkansas State Police system, ensuring faster turnaround times and fewer rejections.

Each of these industries plays a vital role in public trust and safety, and the move toward electronic fingerprinting ensures greater accuracy, efficiency, and protection of sensitive data.

Features of Bayometric’s Arkansas-approved Live Scan System

Bayometric’s Live Scan software is designed to make compliance simple while maintaining the highest accuracy and security standards. The system meets all Arkansas DPS and FBI technical requirements for fingerprint image quality and data transmission.

High-quality fingerprint capture: The system captures rolled and flat fingerprints with exceptional precision, which ensures image quality that meets or exceeds FBI standards. Built-in quality control help reduce rejections due to smudging or partial prints.

Real-time validation: Automatic quality checks identify and correct errors before submission, which helps prevent rejections and delays in background processing.

Secure data transmission: All captured data and fingerprint images are encrypted and transmitted securely to the Arkansas DPS and FBI, complying with CJIS security policy standards.

Streamlined workflows: With fast electronic submissions, organizations can complete their background checks much faster than traditional ink-card methods, saving time for both applicants and agencies.

Easy setup and integration: Bayometric’s Live Scan system is easy to deploy for service providers, licensing boards, and government offices. The intuitive interface requires minimal training, making it ideal for both large and small-scale operators.

Arkansas DPS background check requirement

The Arkansas Department of Public Safety, through the Division of Arkansas State Police, oversees fingerprint-based background checks for various state licensing and employment processes. Under Act 630 of 2021, all non-criminal justice fingerprint submissions must be made electronically using approved systems.

This modernized process replaces manual paper submissions and ensures faster, more accurate background checks across multiple sectors. Bayometric’s approval as a certified Live Scan vendor positions the company as a trusted partner in helping Arkansas meet these goals for secure digital fingerprinting and compliance.

Explore Our Full Range of Solutions

Bayometric is now actively seeking partnerships with live scan operators, businesses, and government agencies across Arkansas. The company invites potential partners to collaborate in deploying its Arkansas DPS-approved Live Scan System statewide.

To learn more about the system or partnership opportunities, visit www.bayometric.com or contact Bayometric directly.

About Bayometric

Bayometric is a leading provider of biometric identification, live scan fingerprinting, and secure access solutions. For nearly two decades, the company has worked with law enforcement, government agencies, healthcare providers, and private organizations around the world.

Bayometric’s focus on accuracy, compliance, and ease of use helps clients meet their security and regulatory needs efficiently. With its approval from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Bayometric continues to expand its reach across the U.S., helping organizations adopt fast, reliable, and compliant fingerprinting technologies.

