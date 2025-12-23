Cornerstone Healing Center Launches Virtual Intensive Outpatient Treatment Program for Adolescents

Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program removes barriers to care, allowing Arizona adolescents to receive expert mental health treatment without missing school or disrupting daily life.

Arizona Behavioral Health Provider Expands Critical Access to Mental Health Treatment for Teens 13 to 17

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Healing Center, a leading substance abuse and mental health treatment center, will launch its new Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for adolescents, beginning Jan. 1, 2026. The program expands access to high-quality, evidence-based care at a time when demand for adolescent mental health services continues to grow statewide and nationally.

Last year, Cornerstone introduced its evidence-based Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program for adults, producing strong, measurable results. Independent data show Cornerstone’s IOP clients achieve 2.6 times the improvement than the national average, according to Mental Health Outcomes’ review using the validated BASIS-32 assessment. On average, clients see an 80% reduction in symptom severity, compared with 38% in comparable programs, and discharge symptom severity is 57% lower than comparable programs.

In recent years, Arizona families have faced rising rates of adolescent anxiety, depression and substance misuse. Many teens are unable to access traditional in-person services due to transportation barriers, school commitments, and limited openings in local treatment programs. Cornerstone’s new virtual offering is designed to help close that gap.

“Every family deserves access to treatment that truly works,” said Marcus Clark, COO of Cornerstone Healing Center. “Our Virtual IOP removes the barriers that often prevent teens from getting help while delivering the same proven outcomes that have made Cornerstone a leader in behavioral healthcare. Quality treatment should never be out of reach.”

The Virtual IOP provides structured therapeutic programming tailored specifically to teens ages 13 to 17, including individual therapy, group sessions, family counseling and psychiatric services. All care is delivered in real time by licensed clinicians who specialize in adolescent treatment, using a secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform to ensure privacy and clinical integrity.

The virtual model allows families to maintain their everyday routine while receiving clinically rigorous care. Cornerstone is in-network with most major insurance plans, including many AHCCCS plans, to ensure services remain widely accessible.

To learn more about Cornerstone Healing Center and the new Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program, please visit cornerstonehealingcenter.com.

About Cornerstone Healing Center

Since 2017, Cornerstone Healing Center has served as a foundation for lasting change for individuals and families across Arizona. With treatment center locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Cornerstone offers holistic healing for those dealing with substance abuse and mental health challenges. Cornerstone's diverse programs include residential treatment, outpatient services, virtual programs, and court-ordered classes. Their programs focus on healing the underlying issues that keep people stuck, helping them reclaim their lives and move forward with strength and purpose. To learn more, please visit cornerstonehealingcenter.com/.

