Governor Newsom declares states of emergency related to multiple severe weather events in 2025

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency to support recovery efforts for six severe weather events earlier this year that caused significant damage in the City of Rancho Cucamonga, Del Norte County, Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County, Imperial County, Sierra County, San Bernardino County, and Imperial County.

These proclamations enable access to state assistance and resources to help communities recover from the impacts of these disasters.

